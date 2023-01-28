Sheridan Engelken and Adrianna Shepherd are side by side all the time on the mat.
Now they aren’t just workout partners who wrestle back-to-back in dual meets. They are both headed to the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament as regional champions.
Engelken and Shepherd both pinned their way to titles, and Western Dubuque advanced five wrestlers to next week’s state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
“Me and Sheridan kind of have this thing where we push each other to be the best we possibly can be,” said Western Dubuque’s Shepherd, who claimed the 235-pound crown moments after her teammate won at 190. “That just makes us keep driving forward. We push each other to be the best wrestlers we can be.”
Cascade qualified three wrestlers and Bellevue and West Delaware advanced two apiece from the Regional 7 meet Friday at Luther College in Decorah. Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried won the 125 title.
On the adjacent mats of Region 8, Dubuque Hempstead advanced four wrestlers, Dubuque Senior three and Dubuque Wahlert two.
Engelken received a double bye into the quarterfinals, where she pinned North Butler/Clarksville’s Sydney Lovrien in 2 minutes and 43 seconds. She followed that up with a pin of West Delaware’s Samantha Murray in 1:20 before sticking Decorah’s Kamryn Steines in 4:33 in the final.
She improved to 27-7 this season.
“It’s crazy. Just to see how far it’s grown and how far we’ve grown personally, it’s just, I don’t know how to explain it,” Engelken said. “There’s so many emotions behind it and so much strength. We pushed and gave it all we could to get where we are.”
Shepherd received a triple bye into the semifinals at 235 and pinned Denver’s McKenna Broadhead in just 13 seconds in her first match. She pinned Decorah’s Skyla Jevne in 2:48 in the final.
Shepherd, who also won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship last week, is now 23-6.
“I say this a lot, but my thing is mental mindset, because your body can do it. You have to tell your mind you can do it as well,” Shepherd said. “I had a great mental mindset today and that just pushed me forward.”
“I don’t like stepping on the second-place box because it’s a little crusty. So I just say that to myself and I keep pushing forward. You have to take it one match at a time because that’s all you can do. You can’t think about the future, you have to think about the present and the here and now and keep moving.”
Josie Jecklin finished runner-up at 155 for the Bobcats after losing a 6-4 decision in sudden victory to Decorah’s Mairi Sessions.
Grace Murphy (100) placed third and Kiya Steger (145) was fourth for the Bobcats.
Hempstead went 0-4 in the semifinal round, but saw all four wrestlers bounce back on the consolation side to secure state berths.
Katelyn Brokus led the way with a third-place finish at 235, pinning Osage’s Emma Schipper in 2:24 for bronze. The Mustangs’ Ayla Osterkamp (135), Paige Howieson (155) and Lydia Hefel (190) each qualified as fourth-place medalists.
Senior’s Hannah Reel will have a chance to chase her third state medal after securing bronze at 115 pounds. The Rams’ Kenedy Stolk also placed third at 110 and Jolee Strohmeyer was fourth at 145.
Wahlert’s Ava McDermott (120) and Avery Schmidt (170) each secured third-place finishes.
Both Golden Eagles’ qualifiers are younger sisters of Wahlert state champs: Ava’s brother Boone won a 2018 state title and now wrestles at Rutgers University; Avery’s sister Alaina was the first Wahlert girl to win a state title, winning in 2020.
Bellevue’s Leibfried pinned her way through her Region 7 bracket without reaching the second period, recording four pins in a combined 5 minutes and 14 seconds, including a fall in 1:50 over Anamosa’s Addison Appelhans in the final to move her record to 28-5.
The Comets’ Ryanne Dunn was fourth at 140 after winning by injury default over Western Dubuque’s Sarah Roling in the fourth-place match.
Cascade’s Leah Schwenker pinned Bellevue’s Kelsey Knief in a 155-pound fourth-place match to secure her trip to state. The Cougars’ Bayleigh Martin won her 170-pound third-place match and Halana Reed was fourth at 235.
West Delaware’s Kylee Shoop was runner-up at 130 while Anna O’Rear placed fourth at 120.
