The record doesn’t jump off the page, but Dubuque Hempstead has made the most of its three wins this year.
With a 50-45 victory of over rival Dubuque Senior on Tuesday night at Nora Gymnasium, the Mustangs are now 3-0 in intracity play.
Hempstead defeated Western Dubuque and Wahlert prior to the holiday break.
“With the holiday break, you have all your energy up and a whole week to prepare for this game, so the anticipation was pretty high coming into tonight,” Hempstead senior Jaelyn Tigges said.
Senior edged ahead towards the end of a tightly contested first quarter behind two 3-pointers from Josie Potts in the closing minutes to take a 13-8 lead after one quarter.
Elly Haber’s drive to the basket gave the Rams a 15-8 lead early in the second, before the Mustangs rallied with a 7-0 run to tie it at 15-15.
But it was Senior who carried the momentum into the locker room when Potts converted another triple — her third of the half. Her steal and dish to Sam McDonald in the final seconds gave the Rams a 23-17 halftime lead.
That mini surge didn’t faze the Mustangs one bit. In fact, it seemed to fuel them.
“We saw a couple changes that we could make,” Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. “Give credit to the girls, they really executed what we wanted them to execute in the second half.”
McDonald’s 3-pointer gave the Rams their biggest lead early in the third at 26-17, but the Mustangs seized control from there.
Hempstead (3-6) answered with a 9-0 run, sparked by Camdyn Kay’s six points and a Chandler Houselog trey to tie the game at 26-26.
After Senior briefly regained the lead, the visitors responded with another 9-0 outburst. Junior guard Kialah Hill scored seven quick points to spark the rally.
In what proved to be the difference, Hempstead outscored Senior, 20-6, in the third quarter to carry an eight-point advantage into the fourth.
“We knew we had to come out blazing (in the third) otherwise we knew we weren’t going to be able to come back,” Tigges said. “Overall, that was a really big quarter for us; we needed it.”
Senior (5-3) tried to fight back, scoring the first five points of the final frame to get within three points, but Tigges’ offensive board and putback at 3:56 extended the lead back to 41-34.
The Mustangs’ senior post proved to be a rally-killer late in the game when her and-1 basket with 2:20 left again gave her team some breathing room at 44-37 after a mini Rams rally.
Behind Haber’s 11 fourth-quarter points, the Rams tried to claw back, but Hempstead was clutch at the free-throw line, and the home team could get no closer than five points.
“This is something we can build on,” Rush said. “I love these games and I know it’s a lot of fun for the girls to play in them, so it’s just really good to come out on top, especially against a good team like that.”
Kay led Hempstead with 14 points, Tigges netted 13, and Houselog nine. Potts and Haber paced Senior with 13 apiece.
“We were just kind of off,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “Even in the first half, I thought we missed an opportunity to stretch it out a little bit. Before we knew it, the momentum swung to them and they did a nice job of taking it to us.”