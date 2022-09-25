BASEBALL
DC Nationals tryouts — The Dubuque County Nationals 13U Majors and AA will be hosting tryouts in September. Contact Brian Breen at (563) 543-4322 or Mark Pins at (563) 451-3512 for more information.
BASKETBALL
Wahlert girls youth tournament — The Wahlert girls’ youth basketball tournament that will take place Nov. 12 at Wahlert. The tournament is for 3rd-8th grade girls teams. Cost is $175. For more information, contact Dave Samson at 563-581-0854.
DCBA Winter League — The Dubuque County Basketball Academy will host a winter league beginning in January. The league runs six weeks, including five weeks of league play and one of tournament play.
There is a two-game guarantee each week with at least three games on the final tournament weekend. It will include games against school teams from the surrounding area. For more information, visit https://www.dubcobball.com/winter-league.html
20th Annual Dubuque Senior 3-on-3 Hoopfest — Dubuque Senior’s 20th Annual Boys Basketball 3-on-3 Hoopfest will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at Dubuque Senior High School. Separate divisions for grades 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and High School. All divisions will have 8-team limit and teams will play 3 games in a row and be done in 90 minutes. Sessions will start at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and High School at 1 p.m. Cost per team is $60 and we will have 8 courts for all divisions. Past two years the Hoopfest has sold out early. You can register your team at the following website: http://senior.dbqschoolscamps.com/ For more information email Coach Eimers weimers@dbqschools.org.
Bellevue youth tournament —The Bellevue Youth Basketball Tournament, with divisions in grades 3-8, will take place Oct. 29-30. It is open to the first six teams in each division to register. For more information, call or email Bud at 563-542-0454 or budschroeder@yahoo.com.
UD Youth Boys’ Basketball Tournament — The University Of Dubuque men’s basketball team will host a free youth basketball tournament for boys in grades 3-8 on Sunday, Nov. 6. Each team will play three games officiated by UD players and staff. For more information contact head men’s basketball coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
Offensive Skills Basketball Camp — The University of Dubuque men’s basketball team will host an Offensive Skills Camp for boys entering grades 2-8. The camp will run from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Cost of the camp is $40 and each participant will receive a T-shirt. Camp is limited to the first 100 participants. For more information, please contact head men’s basketball coach Rob Sieverding at rsieverd@dbq.edu or 563-580-6711.
Boys & Girls Club 7th/8th league — The Boys & Girls Club 7th/8th grade basketball league will start the week of Oct. 17. Teams will play 10 games (once per week, Monday through Friday at 5, 6, or 7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque). There will be boys and girls divisions, and cost is $50 per player. Contact director of sports Taylor Blum at tblum@boysgirlsdubuque.com to register.
CYCLING
Divine Word College Cycle Challenge — The inaugural Divine Word College Cycle Challenge will take place virtually from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Riders set their own distance goals and can bike indoors or outdoors. All money raised will help cover educational expenses for DWC students, who are enrolled in languagestudies or undergraduate programs. Nearly all DWC students receive scholarship assistance.
To join the ride, register at www.bikereg.com/divinewordcollegecyclechallenge. To make a donation, visit www.pledgereg.com/divinewordcollegecyclechallenge. For more information, contact associate development director Mark Singsank at 563-876-0097 or singsank@dwci.edu.
GOLF
Thunder Hills Chili Dipper — Thunder Hills Country Club will host an 8-inch Cup Chili Dipper on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tee times run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a four-person best-shot.
Entry fee is $70 per person and includes golf, cart, chili and prizes. Call 563-556-3256 to reserve a tee time.
MIRACLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dubuque fall lineup — The Miracle League of Dubuque Baseball League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues.
The fall league began Aug. 27 and runs through Oct. 15. Registration will be required. To register a player or for buddy/volunteer opportunities, visit www.cityofdubuque.org. Email jbeau@cityofdubuque.org for more information.
RUNNING
Swiss Valley Trail Races — The Swiss Valley Trail Races will take place Saturday Oct. 1, at the Swiss Valley Nature Center. The races include 5.2 mile, 25K, and 50K distances. Register at www.SwissValleyTrailRaces.com. Proceeds will benefit Friends of Dubuque County Conservation.
SPORTS CARD SHOW
Eagles Club card show — The Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Rd., will hold a sports card and comics on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include vendors with vintage sports cards, new and old graded/authenticated collectibles, supplies and plenty of comics and Pokémon singles and boxes available. Free admission and door prizes will be available. For more information, contact Mark at 563-599-8652.
