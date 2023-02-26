Dan Dunham was the face of Dubuque Hempstead’s wrestling program for three decades.
Even after his retirement, his impact could still be felt.
It will continue to be felt long after his death, too.
Dunham, the original architect of Hempstead wrestling, a longtime teacher and outdoor enthusiast, passed away on Feb. 17 in Saginaw, Mich. He was 82.
“He made Hempstead what it is today, in my mind. He got things going,” said current Hempstead coach Chuck Haas, who took over following Dunham’s retirement in 1999 and is the only other coach in the program’s history. “I was pretty fortunate to come in and he had the program going pretty good at that time. I feel good about where our program is at today, but a lot of it is what Dan helped build a long time ago.
“He’s really the sparkplug for Hempstead High School wrestling. He’s the man.”
Dunham program at Hempstead produced 98 state qualifiers, 34 state place-winners and six state championships. Another four Mustangs finished as state runners-up. He coached 35 years overall, including his first five at Jesup. For his career, he mentored 48 state medalists and seven state champions. Eight of his former wrestlers went on to become NCAA All-Americans, including Cliff Moore a three-time state champion at Hempstead and an NCAA Division I champion at the University of Iowa.
Hempstead was 232-193-6 in dual meets under Dunham, who was the 1996 Iowa Class 3A state coach of the year. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1999 and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.
He also served as an assistant football coach for more than 30 years.
“He was very passionate about wrestling and I know his wrestlers really respected him. I respected him as a person and a friend,” said Lisbon coach Brad Smith, the state’s all-time dual wins leader who coached against Dunham while at Iowa City High. “He would always come up and talk wrestling with me at any tournament. Very knowledgeable about the sport. He did it for a long time and was very successful at what he did.
“I’m sure he left a great influence on a lot of individuals, and that’s what you want as a coach. He was that type of person. He cared about his wrestlers. It wasn’t just winning. He wanted the kids to grow up and be good people and do the right things.”
Dan Knight, a four-time state champion from Clinton and the current Bettendorf coach, remembers Dunham like his old coach with the River Kings, Bob Lueders.
“He’s just always such a great guy and a hard-nosed guy. Coach Lueders and Coach Dunham, they don’t make them like that anymore,” Knight said. “He was such a great person. I always laughed with him because he used to always come at the end of the year — we had this Frank’s Fight Night, and the first Wednesday in May, all the area coaches come together and they all have a good time. Every year, it’s like he never got any older. He always looked the same and just such a great guy. I have great memories. He will sorely be missed, for sure.”
Former Dubuque Wahlert wrestling coach and West Delaware athletic director Bob Murphy has fond memories of Dunham, too.
Murphy did his student teaching under Dunham and remembers coming up to the Hempstead wrestling room and rolling around with Tom Rusk, who won the program’s first state championship in 1975.
“He was always a steady performer. If you want stability, he was stable. All the time,” Murphy said. “Giving good directions for the wrestlers, good direction for the wrestling community. And I would say that the whole wrestling family doesn’t just take in Dubuque, it takes in the whole state of Iowa. He, in my estimation, was sincere, dedicated to the sport, but he always called things straight. I mean, you knew where he stood. And that’s what I liked about him so much.”
Murphy and Dunham also collaborated often with their outdoors projects.
Dunham taught hunter safety for 35 years and was a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Izaak Walton League and Pheasants Forever. He was the Pheasants Forever Dubuque Chapter President from 1992-95, was inducted into the Pheasants Forever National Hall of Fame in 2010 and received multiple awards for his volunteer efforts.
“He was just a great individual. More than just wrestling. He had his hands in a lot of things people didn’t know about,” Murphy said. “I was lucky to have crossed paths with him.”
Hempstead’s wrestling room was named the Dan Dunham Wrestling Room shortly after Dunham retired from coaching at the end of the 1999 season. Up until the last couple years, he was a fixture at every Hempstead home wrestling meet.
“Just one of the world’s nicest guys. Just a super nice guy,” Haas said. “I didn’t really know him when he was younger and teaching, but I heard he was a little bull when he was younger. But you know what, he was genuinely a good friend and a person who would give the shirt off his back for anybody, and especially wrestlers.
“He’s a Hall of Famer in my mind. Just a Hall of Fame person, too. Hall of Fame wrestling coach. Just a great all-around guy. Anybody that I’ve ever talked to about him loves the guy. He’s going to be missed.”
