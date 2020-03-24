The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has found the next leader of its athletic department.
The university on Monday announced the hiring of Dr. Kristina Navarro as the athletic director. Navarro comes to Platteville from Rutgers University, where she served as the senior associate athletic director for leadership development and strategic partnerships since July 2018. She was also an assistant professor of practice at the Piscataway, N.J., university.
“Dr. Navarro brings extraordinary experience in athletics, having been a student-athlete herself and having advanced degrees in sports administration and educational leadership,” UW-P Chancellor Dennis J. Shields said in a press release announcing the hire. “She brings experience with her to Platteville from three Division I settings and two programs specifically in the University of Wisconsin System. That’s a remarkable combination.
“She has also had tremendous success in developing leadership programs and positions. I’m excited to bring her energy and expertise in designing academic programs that focus on athletic leadership. Those programs can help attract students to UW-Platteville as well as enhance our Health and Human Performance program.”
Navarro has more than 15 years of experience in the sports management field. She previously worked in athletic departments at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, the University of Oklahoma and UW-Whitewater.
“I am eager to begin forward momentum on the charge to build a collaborative transformational student-athlete experience, enhance philanthropic and corporate support campus wide, and develop a culture of competitive excellence,” Navarro said in the release. “I look forward to supporting, inspiring, leading and learning from and with our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campus partners as we write the next great chapter for Pioneer athletics.”
Navarro graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and business administration, then earned a master’s degree in sport administration at North Carolina in 2009. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012.