Noah Roling and Meek Hall scored rushing touchdowns, but Dubuque Senior lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 49-13, on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Roling scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and Meek added a 2-yard score with 4:10 left in the half for the Rams, who fell to 0-2.
Decorah 21, West Delaware 7 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Hawks fell to 0-2 after losing to the Vikings.
Maquoketa 35, Clinton 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals doubled their win total from last season with a win over the River Kings.
Hudson 21, Cascade 12 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars slipped to 0-2 after a loss to the Pirates.
Monticello 49, Dyersville Beckman Catholic 0 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Trailblazers (0-2) suffered a second consecutive shutout to open the season.
East Buchanan 40, Bellevue 21 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Hunter Putman rushed for an early touchdown to get the Comets within 8-7 with 2 minutes left in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers pulled away.
Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Eagles slipped to 0-2 following a shutout loss against the Stars.
Maquoketa Valley 42, North Cedar 20 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats led, 22-0, at halftime and improved to 2-0 with a win over the Knights.
Galena 49, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Jack Ries rushed for two touchdowns, Roman Romer threw two TD passes and returned a punt for another, and the Pirates (2-0) rolled to a blowout victory.
Stockton 47, Heyworth 13 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks bolted to a 47-7 halftime lead and evened their record at 1-1 with a runaway victory over Heyworth.
Amboy/LaMoille 80, River Ridge 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats fell behind, 56-0, at halftime and dropped to 0-2 in 8-player action.
Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Flying Arrows scored a touchdown and added the go-ahead two-point conversion with 5:31 left, then stopped the Blackhawks on fourth down to preserve the victory.
Cuba City 42, Pecatonica/Argyle 6 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Cubans built a 27-0 halftime lead and rolled to victory.
Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillmen (2-1) blitzed out to a quick 48-0 lead on the Dodgers and never looked back.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20 — At Benton, Wis.: The Knights earned their first win of the season while handing the Golden Eagles their first loss.
Mineral Point 31, Southwestern/East Dubuque 23 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Pointers handed the WarCats their first loss of the season.