The Clarke University baseball team parlayed a second consecutive North Division championship into eight players being named to the all-Heart of America Conference team.
The Pride landed catcher Thomas Brannon, second baseman Victor Lara, outfielder Brendan O’Connor and pitchers Johnny Blake and Greg Bennett on the first team. Bubba Thompson and Brendan Boily made the second team, while Isaac Rohde earned honorable mention.
Blake and Brannon also received ‘A’ designations toward All-America nominations. Brannon finished the regular season with a team-high .442 batting average, and Blake’s ERA of 1.69 led NAIA at the time of the all-conference announcement.
Recommended for you
Blake, a Dubuque Senior graduate, finished with the second-most innings pitched for the Pride at 64.0 while surrendering 18 runs, 12 earned, on 44 hits and 20 walks while striking out 74 batters for a 10.41 K/9 average. He finished the regular season with a 6-2 record, going undefeated in all of his Heart starts, while also picking up a save and breaking the Clarke program record for most complete game shutouts in a career as he finished the regular season hurling back-to-back shutouts.
Brannon’s slash line finished the regular season at .442/.545/.667 over 90 at-bats as his on-base percentage also led the team. He tied for second on the team in RBIs with 31, finishing with five doubles, a triple, and five home runs.
Bennett, a Western Dubuque grad, filled a vital role for Clarke’s pitching staff as the team’s fourth starter. He finished the season with a 2.19 ERA while leading the team in wins at eight over 61.2 innings pitched. The Peosta, Iowa, native had as many relief appearances as starts to lead the team with 16 appearances on the mound as he allowed 15 earned runs on 50 hits and struck out 52 batters on the season.
Lara’s second-straight first team selection was powered by his run production, leading the team with 159 at bats, 56 hits, 38 RBIs, and 44 runs scored batting out of the leadoff spot for a majority of the season. The Littleton, Colo., native added 11 doubles, a triple, and four home runs to finish with a slugging percentage of .509.
O’Connor slotted right behind Lara in the two-hole in the lineup to be an extra-base machine as the right fielder slashed .344/.474/.623 with 12 doubles, two triples, and six home runs in 122 at bats. The Homer Glen, Ill., native scored 34 runs and drove in 28.
Clarke went 1-2 at the conference tournament this weekend in Ozark, Mo. The Pride hope to land an at-large berth to the NAIA Tournament. The selection show will take place on the NAIA’s YouTube page at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Another honor for Harris — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named the University of Mississippi’s Calvin Harris as its Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week on Tuesday. The junior from Western Dubuque became the first catcher to earn the award in 2023 and just the fifth player from the SEC to be honored.
Harris made history on Saturday at Missouri when he hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times, and compiled 16 total bases in Ole Miss’ 20-14 win over the Tigers. The junior became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game.
Harris hit .471 (8-for-17) with five home runs, a triple, 13 RBIs, and nine runs scored over four games last week. He led the SEC in runs scored, RBIs, and home runs, and was second in total bases on the week.
Harris ranks 10th in the SEC in hits, 12th in total bases (118), and 14th in runs scored.
Runde projected to start for Kirkwood — Logan Runde, a former Dubuque Hempstead starting pitcher, will be the projected opening-game starter when Kirkwood Community College begins play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 11 tournament at Community Field in Burlington, Iowa. The Eagles face Des Moines Area Community College in the first round of the six-team, double-elimination tournament that also includes Southeastern, Iowa Central, North Iowa and Northeast and runs through Sunday.
Runde, a Florida International University commit, is 6-0 with a 2.98 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 14 walks and two complete games in 51 1/3 innings covering 11 outings.
Southeastern’s top pitcher is Western Dubuque grad Casey Perrenoud, an Eastern Illinois University commit. The sophomore right-hander is 9-1 with four complete games, a 2.26 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 11 walks in 59 2/3 innings over 10 appearances.
UD lacrosse falls in conference final — The University of Dubuque dropped a 10-9 decision at Lake Forest in the championship game of the Midwest Lacrosse Conference men’s tournament on Saturday. The Spartans finished 10-8 overall and also took second in the regular-season standings.
Giovanni Silva led the Spartans with four goals, while Sam Todd scored twice and Quintin Evans, Kyle Hephner and Parker Hahne added one apiece. George Smirl made 12 saves in the loss.
DMACC wins 9th straight regional title — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team defeated Iowa Lakes Community College, 4-0, in the championship game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 11-B Softball Tournament on Saturday. It marked the ninth straight regional crown for the Bears. Sydney Kennedy, who led Western Dubuque to a state softball title, is a standout sophomore two-way player for DMACC.
Loras, UD tennis players honored — Five student-athletes representing the Loras tennis teams and two representing the University of Dubuque made the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams, the organization announced Tuesday.
Senior Konnor Barth, junior Thomas Kampmier, and sophomore Kareem Kassas were among the honorees for Loras men’s tennis, while seniors Lauren Diiulio and Isabel Schwabe were selected from the women’s tennis team. Josh Huseman and Ryan Kiddle represented the University of Dubuque.
The Academic All-District award recognizes the top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
River Ridge athletes sign — Three River Ridge (Ill.) standouts recently signed national letters of intent to compete collegiately. Ariana Pedrin will run track and cross country at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa; Celia Turner will golf at Winona (Minn.) State); and Sadie Fry will play volleyball at Lake Forest College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.