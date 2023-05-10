04082023-clarkevswmissiouri1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior graduate Johnny Blake represented Clarke University on the all-Heart of America Conference first team this spring.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Clarke University baseball team parlayed a second consecutive North Division championship into eight players being named to the all-Heart of America Conference team.

The Pride landed catcher Thomas Brannon, second baseman Victor Lara, outfielder Brendan O’Connor and pitchers Johnny Blake and Greg Bennett on the first team. Bubba Thompson and Brendan Boily made the second team, while Isaac Rohde earned honorable mention.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.