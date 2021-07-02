It shouldn’t be much of a surprise, but Dubuque Wahlert claimed six of the 16 spots on the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Soccer Team after earning its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.
But there are plenty of other standouts on an honor team that includes a pair of goalkeepers who played other positions and combined to score more goals (27) than they allowed (20).
Here is the team:
FORWARDS
MAYA WACHTER, SR., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — An all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first-team selection, Wachter was at her best in the postseason and finished with a team-best 43 points (19 goals, five assists) in 18 matches.
EMMA DONOVAN, SOPH., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — The Golden Eagles’ leading scorer until a knee injury prematurely ended her season, Donovan finished with 10 goals, four assists and 24 points in her debut season.
IVY DEARSTONE, SR., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — Originally the Eagles’ starting goalkeeper, a hand injury forced her to the field where she showcased her speed and tallied seven goals, one assist and 15 points. She saved 57 of the 70 shots on goal she faced in 740 minutes, posting a save percentage of 81.4 and earning all-MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention.
BROOKE HEALEY, SR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — An all-MVC Valley Division first-team pick, Healey led the Rams with 10 goals, three assists and 23 points in 14 matches.
ISABELLE KLUESNER, SR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — An all-WaMaC Conference East Division first-team selection, Kluesner tied for the team lead with 26 points, scoring a team-high 12 goals and adding two assists.
JULIANNA PENNISTON, SR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — A dynamic weapon for the Mohawks, Penniston split time between the field and goalkeeper, finishing with a team-leading 20 goals for 40 points. She also saved 63 of the 70 shots on goal she faced in 540 minutes, posting a save percentage of 90.0.
MIDFIELDERS
GABBY MORAN, Sr., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — An all-MVC Mississippi Division first-team selection, Moran was the engine of the Golden Eagles’ offense, tallying 20 assists to go with eight goals and 36 points.
FAITH BOWER, SR., WESTERN DUBUQUE
Credentials — Bower was the Bobcats’ top scoring threat, earning all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team accolades after totaling 20 points (nine goals, two assists).
KENNEDY ARENS, SR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — The all-WaMaC East Division first-team pick was the only returning starter for the Trailblazers and was a key piece this season. She tied for the team lead with 26 points, recording 11 goals and four assists.
OLIVIA HOGAN, JR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — An all-WaMaC East Division second-team pick, Hogan contributed four goals, four assists and 12 points this season.
DELANEY BANOWETZ, SR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — The second-leading scorer for the Mohawks, Banowetz contributed 11 goals, seven assists and 29 points in 13 matches.
DEFENDERS
LOLA GRAP, Sr., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — Grap was the sweeper for a Golden Eagles defense that allowed just one goal over its four-game postseason run. She earned all-MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention and had two assists in 17 matches.
ALLIE KUTSCH, Sr., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — An all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team pick, Kutsch was a key part of the Golden Eagles’ back line. She also contributed four goals (eight points).
ELLIE O’BRIEN, SR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — A key part of the Mohawks’ back line, O’Brien played in 14 matches for a team that allowed just 16 goals.
HOLLY BEAUCHAMP, JR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — Beauchamp started just eight matches and played in 10 overall, but solidified the Mohawks’ defense. She added two assists on the offensive end.
GOALKEEPER
FAITH KRAPFL, JR., WESTERN DUBUQUE
Credentials — Krapfl earned all-MVC honorable mention after saving 125 of the 158 shots on goal she faced in 955 minutes, posting a save percentage of 79.1.