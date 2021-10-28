The 109th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys cross country championships and the 48th annual girls cross country championships will return to a sense of normalcy on Saturday.
Last fall, because of COVID-19 concerns, the WIAA shifted the meet from Wisconsin Rapids to three different sites for the three classes. And each site hosted three different sessions, so runners raced against the clock instead of fellow competitors.
There were no awards or recognition of athletes at the race site, so coaches were notified after results were combined, and trophies and medals were mailed to each team/individual at their school.
On Saturday, the meet returns to its original format. Here is a capsule look at the area qualifiers for Saturday’s meet:
Site — The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Boys schedule — Noon for Division 2, 12:35 p.m. for Division 1, 1:10 p.m. for Division 3
Boys schedule — 1:45 p.m. for Division 2, 2:25 p.m. for Division 1, 3:05 p.m. for Division 3
Who qualified — The top two teams and the first five individual finishers who were not part of a qualifying team advanced from sectionals to state.
DIVISION 2
Girls individuals — Kayci Martensen, a junior from the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op, won the Prairie du Chien Sectional title in 17:59.3. It was her fourth sectional crown. The two-time defending state champion placed third as a freshman. Her sister, sophomore Hanna Martensen, finished fifth at sectionals in 19:43.
Girls teams — Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the Prairie du Chien Sectional with 43 points to easily outdistance New Glarus/Monticello, which scored 106 points. Freshmen twins Ellie and Annie Robinson went 2-3 in 18:52.0 and 19:28.3, followed by junior Julia Thompson in seventh in 19:55.3, sophomore Grace Wersal in 14th in 20:53.4 and freshman Addison Christopher in 17th in 21:02.4. Senior Haylee Kearns and sophomore Regan Schuette took 24th and 26th but did not score.
Boys individuals — Platteville junior Quinn Wright took eighth overall in 17:08.3 to claim the fifth and final spot at state from the Prairie du Chien Sectional.
Boys teams — Dodgeville/Mineral Point scored 62 points to beat New Glarus/Monticello’s 99 for the sectional title at Prairie du Chien. Seniors Will Aurit and Dylan Wasley finished third and sixth in 16:50.6 and 17:05.8, respectively, to lead the co-op. Also scoring were freshmen Cody Yoder in 11th in 17:15.3 and Layne Aurit in 20th in 17:50.7 and junior Joey Robinson in 22nd in 17:54.6. Junior Charlie Keith took 29th, and senior Cal Dampf placed 47th but their scores did not count.
DIVISION 3
Girls individual qualifiers — Darlington sophomore Raquel Reuter finished fourth in 20:42.9, and Iowa-Grant junior Hope Connolly took seventh in 20:53.3 to take the first and third individual spots from the Albany Sectional.
Girls team qualifiers — Boscobel won the Albany Sectional with 38 points behind individual champion Nora Jillson, a freshman who ran 19:53.5. Sophomore Aleya Kliesner took fifth in 20:47.7, followed by seniors Avery Brown in seventh in 21:08.5 and Abri Brown in 10th in 21:26.9, and sophomore Lilah Glasbrenner in 15th in 21:47.8. Juniors Skyler and Easton Carlin did not score after finishing 17th and 38th.
Defending state champion Lancaster placed second at Prairie du Chien with 67 points, 17 clear of Albany for the final team spot. Sophomore Mallory Olmstead and senior Bridee Burks went 2-3 in 20:28.8 and 20:40.9, followed by senior Anna Murphy in 16th in 21:51.2, sophomore Leah Muench in 21st in 22:31.1 and sophomore Kylee Sitts in 25th in 22:41.0. Junior Mikayla Smith and senior Finley Knapp took 26th and 29th but didn’t score. The Flying Arrows have won two of the last three state titles.
Boys individual qualifiers — Darlington senior Rhett Reuter took second in 16:53.0, Iowa-Grant junior Mason Aide finished fifth in 17:32.3, and Darlington junior George West placed sixth in 17:35.8 at the Albany Sectional.
Boys team qualifiers — Boscobel won the Albany Sectional title with 69 points, 11 clear of runner-up Poynette, to advance to state. Seniors Levi Glasbrenner and Ben Bohringer led the way by finishing eighth in 17:49.0 and 11th in 18:11.8, followed by sophomore Gabe Davis in 14th in 18:23.3, junior Hayden Schott in 16th in 18:26.3 and senior Brady Smith in 20th in 18:50.6. Sophomore Tucker Schmid-Cox and freshman Sawyer Smith did not score after placing 29th and 35th.