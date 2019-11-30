Kyle Wiest enjoyed one heck of a Hell Week.
Not only did the 26-year-old right-hander win all three of his consolation bracket matches in the Budweiser Big 10 last Saturday, he recorded national honor counts in each of them. Wiest reached the final 12 of the 64-man, double-elimination tournament at Creslanes and will cash a check in Dubuque’s most prestigious tournament.
“Everything was just real smooth for me on Saturday night,” said Wiest, who has more than two dozen series of 700 or better in his career. “I just kind of stayed ahead of myself, moved at the right time and tried to move ahead of everybody else.
“Now, the goal is to keep it up. If I can stay on a pace like this, I think I have a pretty good shot.”
Wiest rolled his 12th sanctioned 300 game en route to a 766-612 victory over Charlie Ties in the 6 p.m. match.
“It’s not my first 300 in a tournament, but there is a little added pressure when you’re doing it in the Big 10,” Wiest said. “You’re trying to do it in front of a lot of people, a lot more than if it was in a league night.”
Wiest followed with a 279 game in a 755-693 victory over his cousin, Ben Cottrell, in the 7 p.m. match and finished with games of 279 and 270 in a 761-658 triumph over Randy Mackey.
“Probably the hardest part about bowling Saturday night was bowling Ben,” Wiest said. “Any time you bowl a family member, you kind of feel bad if you win. It’s sports, and that’s part of the deal. But, when I bowl as well as I did and he bowls as well as he did, it’s still not easy. I’m glad we both bowled well. I just ended up bowling a little better than he did that night.”
Jerome Lang and Cody Beck also won three matches last week to advance to tonight’s action, and Steve Beck won two consolation-bracket matches to stay alive.
More honors — Six other bowlers hit national honor counts last weekend, including four in the winners’ bracket quarterfinals. Stephen Habel recorded a 289 game en route to a 720-667 victory over Andrew Willems; Jeremy Hirsch bagged a 287 game in a 725-706 victory over Brody Green; and Heath Kohl shot a 279 game in a 727-640 victory over Nate Oertel.
In consolation action, Blake Nadermann scored a 755-560 victory over Rick Schatzabel, and Keith McDermott took out Shaun Manning, 702-574.
Tonight’s semifinals — Hirsch will face Kohl, and Habel will square off with Jordan Schoettmer in the winners’ bracket semifinals at 7 tonight. The winners will meet at 8 for a bye into the overall final in two weeks. Schoettmer advanced last week with a 667-642 victory over defending champion Kevin Scheffert.
The consolation bracket will feature four matches at 7 and two more at 8. The early matches feature Wiest vs. Green, Lang vs. Oertel, Cody Beck vs. Scheffert and Steve Beck vs. Willems.