Meredith Bahl delivered 18 kills, 18 digs and four aces as Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque swept Iowa City High, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20, on Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Maddy Maahs provided 42 assists and Ella Meyer chipped in 19 digs as the Bobcats improved to 21-3. Libby Lansing added 11 kills and Maddie Harris had 10 for Western Dubuque, while Natalie Ulrichs finished with 17 digs.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Saints (25-3) and defending state champs were a buzzsaw, stumping the Class 5A No. 14 Mustangs (14-10) at every turn in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 sweep. Emma Daughetee had seven kills for Hempstead, while Maggie Nevins added 16 assists and Addi Wright had 12 digs.
Iowa City West 3, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Iowa City: The Class 5A No. 11-ranked Trojans (12-12) pulled away from the No. 15 Rams, 25-18, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23. Maya Watters delivered 13 kills and Olivia Baxter added 10 kills and five blocks for the Rams (19-14), while Maggie McDonnell chipped in 24 assists and Alana McDermott had 23 digs.
Iowa City Liberty 3, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Mia Kunnert had a team-high 22 digs to lead Wahlert, but the Class 5A No. 1 Lightning swept, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, East Buchanan 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings swept the Buccaneers, 25-16, 25-12, 27-25, in their Tri-Rivers Conference match.
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks fell at home, 25-21, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17.
Galena 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong served four aces, Maggie Furlong delivered eight kills, and the Pirates improved to 25-0-1 with a 25-7, 25-14 victory over the Wildcats.
East Dubuque 2, Stockton 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman had 11 kills and the Warriors swept the Blackhawks, 26-24, 25-21.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Claire Riedl finished with 10 kills and two blocks as the Hornets swept the Warriors, 25-22, 25-20.
Potosi 3, Cassville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Jessica Noonan recorded three aces, 10 kills and 20 digs, and Kylie Reuter chipped in 10 more kills as the Chieftains swept the Comets, 25-21, 25-9, 25-6.
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Tatianna Place and Abby Martin served three aces apiece, and Martin added 15 digs and 21 assists in the Flying Arrows’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 loss.
COLLEGE
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Des Moines: Amber Cooksley and Jaida Kroning had eight kills apiece to lead the Pride (9-12, 6-4 Heart of America Conference) in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 loss.