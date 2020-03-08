Either way, Sunday morning was going to be a banner day for the Dubuque Senior girls bowling program.
Morgan Bettcher edged Rams teammate Emma Clancy, 705-671, to win the third annual Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 at Creslanes. Bettcher claimed the top prize of a $1,400 smart fund scholarship, while Clancy earned a $650 scholarship.
“It was a little weird bowling against Emma, because I was kind of hoping that she would win, too,” said Bettcher, a freshman. “She’s such a good teammate. No matter what happened today, I knew we’d still be good teammates.
“Last year, I got out right away, so it feels really good to be able to make it to the end this year. I just wanted to see how good I could do in this and, if I did bad, I wanted to learn from it and get better. It means a lot to me to be able to win this.”
Bettcher, who won the winners’ bracket of the tournament two weeks ago, rolled games of 146, 168 and 205 for a 519 scratch and received 186 pins of handicap. Clancy shot 230, 163 and 164 for a 557 and received 114 pins of handicap. She would have needed to beat Bettcher twice on Sunday to take the overall title.
“It was kind of exciting for Senior to be so well-represented in the final,” said Clancy, a junior who finished 12th at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament last month. “Either way, the outcome was going to be OK. I’m very proud of Morgan and how far she’s come. She stepped up this year, for sure.
“The experience for both of us in this tournament is going to benefit the whole team. We can take this experience and share it with the rest of our teammates.”
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Budweiser Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships.