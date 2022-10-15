Five area teams have qualified for the Wisconsin prep football postseason, including one program that appeared to be on the outside after a loss in Week 9.

Platteville (4-5), which finished 3-4 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and appeared to be destined to miss the postseason, will instead play at second-seeded Lodi (7-2) in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs next week. The winner will play either Lake Mills (6-3) or Evansville (5-4) in the second round.

