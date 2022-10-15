Five area teams have qualified for the Wisconsin prep football postseason, including one program that appeared to be on the outside after a loss in Week 9.
Platteville (4-5), which finished 3-4 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and appeared to be destined to miss the postseason, will instead play at second-seeded Lodi (7-2) in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs next week. The winner will play either Lake Mills (6-3) or Evansville (5-4) in the second round.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason protocol calls for teams with above .500 records in conference play be eligible for the postseason, up to a maximum of 224 teams. If there aren’t 224 eligible teams, the field is filled out based on teams with the best winning percentage in conference play, with opponents’ win-loss record as the first tiebreaker.
In Division 6, Darlington (8-1) earned the No. 2 seed for its grouping and will play No. 7 Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (5-4) in the first round. The winner will play either Belleville (8-1) or Westby (6-3) in the second round.
Lancaster (6-3) is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Waterloo (7-2) in its postseason opener. The winner faces either Kenosha St. Joseph (9-0) or Mineral Point (4-5) in the second round.
Meanwhile in Division 7, Potosi/Cassville (8-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host seventh-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City (7-2). The winner will play either Bangor (8-1) or Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3).
