CASCADE, Iowa — Drew Burds and Beau Healey each finished one win short of the state wrestling tournament last season.
Cohen Pfohl got there, but was done after the first day.
Motivation and confidence can be a powerful thing, and has helped elevate all three this season.
“It’s one of the biggest motivators, experiencing defeat,” said Pfohl, who went 0-2 in Des Moines last season. “It hurts. It’s not fun. Especially in wrestling, when you put all your work into it and one person wins, one person loses.
“I think the best motivator is getting your butt kicked and knowing that you don’t want that to happen again and you want to work harder so it doesn’t.”
Western Dubuque’s Burds won the 170-pound championship, and CJ Kammiller also won a title at 132 to help the Bobcats win the team title at the Cascade Invitational, 187-186.5, over Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday at Cascade High School.
Healey won the 160 title and Pfohl was the 285 champ for Dubuque Senior, which placed fifth at the 14-team tournament with 128.5 points. Beckman Catholic (81) was eighth and Cascade and Dubuque Wahlert tied for 10th with 71 points.
Cascade’s Cade Rausch won the 220 championship.
Burds was perhaps the most efficient wrestler at the tournament, wrestling just four partial periods in four matches while pinning his way to the title. He spent just 4 minutes and 59 seconds in total on the mat, culminating with a pin of Cedar Rapids Washington’s Wyatt Young in 1:23 in the final.
“It’s a big confidence booster, especially with districts coming up,” said Burds, a sophomore who improved to 22-3. “The schedule is going to get a lot tougher. It just makes me feel good that all the hard work we do as a team pays off.”
Kammiller pinned each of his first two opponents in the 132 bracket before earning an 8-6 decision over Washington’s Isaiah Price in the final. Kammiller trailed three times in the match, but turned it permanently in his favor with a third-period tilt.
“I wrestled him before and I knew to just last three periods and wear him out. And then go for it,” said Kammiller, a senior who is now 15-8. “That’s basically what I did.”
Joe Hirsch (138) finished runner-up for Western Dubuque, which got third-place finishes from Jagger McCool (145) and Brady Kennedy (170). Derek Hoerner (195), Jake Murphy (220) and Steven Theisen (285) each placed fourth.
“We’re in that January grind right now, so it’s good to come here and wrestle some good teams,” Western Dubuque coach Paul Cleary said. “Notre Dame won state last year, so beating them by half a point is good. Just proud of the effort guys have and just keep using this for momentum down the stretch.”
Healey hit for the cycle of bonus-point wins in his three matches, winning by major decision in the quarterfinals before pinning his semifinal opponent. He won by technical fall over Central City’s Luke Burds, 21-6, in the final.
“I always set high expectations for myself, but even slowly chipping away it feels like it’s a lot bigger of a jump this year,” said Healey, a senior who is now 17-3. “The ultimate goal is a state title. You could have asked me that freshman year. I didn’t even feel like I belonged on varsity. You cold have asked me then and I’d still say a state title. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Pfohl received a double bye into the semifinals and pinned each of his two opponents, finishing with a 73-second fall against Waukon’s Isaac Ericson.
“I always struggled with a little bit of confidence, but recently with getting all these wins and getting that win, I’m definitely building my confidence up,” said Pfohl, a senior who improved to 17-5. “I’m confident that I can hit the moves that I’m good at, and hit them without problems.”
Jordan Quinn added a third-place finish for the Rams.
Rausch pinned all three of his opponents, with only the final stretching into the second period. He stuck Northeast Goose Lake’s William Schemers in 2:30 in the final.
Beckman’s Ryan Funke took silver at 182 and Isaac Barrick was third at 285. Jerren Gille (126) and Michael Bormann (220) placed third for Wahlert.
