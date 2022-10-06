The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently began auctioning items previously displayed at the Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines.
The auction includes wall art, graphics and accessories from the facility formerly housed in the renovated Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The IHSAA closed the Hall of Pride in June in favor of chronicling its history online.
The display art includes former Iowa high school standout athletes Kurt Warner, Nile Kinnick, Zach Johnson, Shawn Johnson, Doug McDermott, Roger Craig, Randy Duncan, Lolo Jones and Natasha Kaiser-Brown. Nearly every activity sanctioned by the IHSAA and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is represented in the auction of 115 items. The auction also includes furniture from the facility.
The items are available “as is” and must be picked up by the highest bidder at the Iowa Hall of Pride (located at 330 Park Street in Des Moines) on Tuesday, Oct. 11 or Saturday, Oct. 15. Pickup times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates.
Proceeds from the online auction will benefit Achieve Together, a new program through IHSAAAchieve that offers complimentary tickets to high school championship events for youth programs and outreach organizations.
FRIENDS OF CONSERVATION HOST SWISS VALLEY EVENT
Jacob Gallagher, of Coralville, Iowa, completed the 50K course in 5 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds to win the seventh annual Swiss Valley Trail Runs on Saturday. Connie Gambrall, of Runnells, Iowa, set a women’s course record by winning the 5OK in 6:12:22.
Ross Salinas, of Iowa City, won the 25K in 1:57:12, and Melissa Taylor, of Bettendorf, Iowa, won the women’s division in 2:23:07. The 5.2-mile winners were Dubuque’s Mateo Ochoa in 44:39 and Dubuque’s Brooke Ferguson in a course-record 43:39.
The event raised more than $7,000 for the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation. Just 30% of the 125 runners in the event were from Dubuque County.
Next year’s event will take place Oct. 7 at Swiss Valley Park.
LORAS HOSTING SPORTS BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM
The Loras College Sports Business Symposium will return next week after taking the past few years off due to a COVID-19 hiatus. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alumni Campus Center.
Eric Davis, the executive director from The BASE Chicago, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The panelists include Will Quinn, of Northwestern University; Janna Beau, of Dubuque Leisure Services; Liz Fleckenstein, of the Dubuque Fighting Saints; Maura Walsh, of Loyola Academy; Evan Warwick, a forward for Madison FC; Frank Brim, of The BASE Chicago; Sean Bourke, of the University of Wisconsin; Taylor Brooks, of Amundsen High School; and Brent Barklow, of Go the Distance Baseball.
CASCADE TO INDUCT 5 INTO HALL OF FAME
The Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its second induction ceremony at the Cascade Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade on Saturday. The class includes Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Greg McDermott, James P. O’Meara, the late John Sullivan and Marty Sutherland.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame ceremony are available now at the Cascade High School main office, as well as through a link on the CHS website, for $10. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with the ceremony at 7 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase, and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
