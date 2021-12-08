BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mike Sconsa had a simple message for his team at halftime.
“You don’t have to be perfect to be successful,” the 17th-year Cougars head coach told his team after they held a five-point advantage, but committed 11 turnovers after 16 minutes of play.
Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cascade rebounded from a sloppy first half of play, and put together a much cleaner second half to defeat host Bellevue, 45-27, Tuesday night.
Sconsa credited the Comets’ defensive pressure for his team’s erratic play early on.
“They force a lot of turnovers with their length and athleticism,” he said. “It was the first time all year we saw a press like that, and we showed it.”
The first quarter saw Cascade jump out to a quick 5-0 lead behind a Megan Smith 3-pointer and two Ally Hoffman free throws, but Bellevue senior Mariah Hueneke’s steal and layup cut the deficit to one at the end of 8 minutes.
Teagan Humphrey’s jumper early in the second briefly gave the Comets (3-2) the lead, but Cascade answered with a 10-0 run to go up, 20-12, and never trailed again.
Smith hit another triple, Alyssa Lux converted an and-1, and Hoffman knocked down a short jumper to spark the visitor’s rally.
Despite the lack of rhythm offensively, the Cougars did hold the lead at the break, and their zone defense forced Bellevue into perimeter shots that it was not able to convert.
Cascade extended its lead in the third behind quick baskets from Maggie McDermott and Lux to grab a nine-point advantage, 24-15. McDermott, a sophomore, was a bright spot for the Cougars, as her six-point third-quarter effort helped the Cougars extend their lead even further.
“She did outstanding tonight,” Sconsa said. “She really grew up tonight. She’s a kid that we tell her, play 3 minutes hard, see what happens. Tonight, she defended really well, she rebounded well, and she finished well. It was her best game she’s had as a varsity player, so I was really happy with her.”
After Hoffman converted a drive to the basket and a 3-pointer early in the fourth, the senior and the sophomore played off of each other.
On back-to-back possessions, McDermott dropped in a bucket off a nice feed from Hoffman, and on the next, McDermott found Hoffman cutting to the basket, for an insurmountable 44-23 lead midway through the fourth.
“I knew I had to step it up and fill my role better,” said McDermott, who finished with nine points. “It gives me a lot of confidence to know that (Hoffmann) has the confidence in me to score like that.”
Sconsa was much more pleased with his team’s second-half play.
“We decided to stop throwing hand grenade passes all over the court,” he joked. “I thought we did a good job, especially in the fourth quarter of actually attacking the high post more and getting some good looks. We grew up tonight in the fourth quarter, but still have to clean up the turnovers.”
Hoffman led the Cougars with 19 points and Lux added 10. Hueneke was Bellevue’s top scorer with 13 points.
Bellevue first-year coach Scott Jess said his young team is still working through some early-season kinks.
“Our youth showed,” he said. “They are a good team. They are well-coached and disciplined, and that’s where they made the separation. “We are pretty young; we only have one starter back from last year. Defensively, I’m OK with where we are at, but offensively, we have to get back to the drawing board a little bit.”