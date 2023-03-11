Potosi
Potosi’s Sam Udelhofen (center) splits the defense of Wauzeka-Steuben’s Cayden Lomas (55) and Seth Bunders during their WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal on Friday in Prairie du Chien. Wauzeka-Steuben won, 84-54.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.— There was no stopping Seth Bunders on Friday night.

The Wauzeka-Steuben senior went off for an impressive 53 points on 60 percent shooting from the field in an 84-54 win over Potosi in a Wisconsin Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School.

