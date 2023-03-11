Potosi’s Sam Udelhofen (center) splits the defense of Wauzeka-Steuben’s Cayden Lomas (55) and Seth Bunders during their WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal on Friday in Prairie du Chien. Wauzeka-Steuben won, 84-54.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.— There was no stopping Seth Bunders on Friday night.
The Wauzeka-Steuben senior went off for an impressive 53 points on 60 percent shooting from the field in an 84-54 win over Potosi in a Wisconsin Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School.
The Hornets (21-6) advanced to Saturday’s sectional championsip game at Wisconsin Dells High School, where they will take on Royall for a berth in next week’s state semifinals at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus.
“He had himself a night,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “He’s so quick off the dribble and it’s just hard to stop him. He made us look slow on defense at times, and when he wasn’t shooting, he was able to find the open guy who knocked down a shot.”
The Chieftains (21-6) were able to hang with the Hornets for the majority of the first half, and had a 31-29 lead following a jumper from senior Logan Kruser with 5:16 remaining. But the Hornets used a 15-3 run to end the half with a 44-34 advantage.
“We turned the ball over too many times and we needed to do a better job of running our offense,” Uppena said. “They were face guarding Gavin (Wunderlin) and we needed other guys to step up offensively, but shots weren’t falling.”
Wunderlin, Potosi’s leading scorer during the season, was held to just five points in the game on two field goals. Meanwhile, Bunders nearly outscored the Chieftains by himself in the first half, scoring 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting.
Unfortunately for Potosi, Bunders was just heating up.
An Aidan Uppena basket to start the second half cut the Chieftains deficit to eight points before Bunders scored three straight baskets to put the Hornets up, 51-36. The Hornets continued to pull away in the second half, shooting a whopping 75 percent from the field as a team to go along with a 13-for-16 performance from the free throw line.
“It’s been quite a year,” Uppena said. “We had a stretch where we lost three games in a row, and then we won 11 in a row. Unfortunately, I think these kids had enough in them to win another one or two games. This is tough because it’s so final. It’s tough because I think we potentially had the right pieces to get the job done.”
Logan Kruser led the Chieftains with 15 points while Sam Udelhofen added 14 and Aidan Uppena with eight.
