Jamari Smith was savage on that rim.
After the Dubuque Hempstead senior guard threw down a hammering one-handed jam late in the third quarter, the backboard at Wahlert Gymnasium shook for numerous seconds while the rim rattled and the net was disheveled.
The dunk also signified the exclamation point on the Mustangs’ first season sweep of the Golden Eagles in three years, and only their second over the past decade.
Smith attacked the rim for multiple dunks and hit four 3-pointers among his game-high 32 points, while Michael Duax scored 17 points and Cameron Fens added 12 as the Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs blitzed Wahlert, 75-54, on Friday night for their sixth straight win.
“Just keep running, that’s Hempstead basketball,” Smith said. “It felt really good. We had to come out and get this because we wanted to win with intensity. That’s what we did.”
Hempstead (8-2) hadn’t swept a season series from Wahlert (6-4) since the 2017-18 campaign, and this year marks just its second sweep of the Eagles dating back to 2009. Wahlert has swept Hempstead six times over that span, so the Mustangs really wanted this one and came out firing.
“City wins are always hard to come by and they take it personal,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “They’ve grown up with these guys and know them. It means something to them, the students and fans, and it’s just nice to come over here and get a win.”
Hempstead couldn’t have gotten out to a hotter start. Duax, Smith and Kellen Strohmeyer scored on drives to the basket to help the Mustangs in scoring the first 12 points of the contest. Wahlert didn’t get on the scoreboard until Carson Cummer’s free throw at the 2:24 mark, but Anterio Thompson came off the bench to muscle his way to a pair of buckets inside for an 18-5 Hempstead lead at the end of the frame.
The Eagles finally got their offense going in the second and cut into the deficit behind a 15-5 run. Seamus Crahan ignited the spurt with a transition dunk, then Ben Freed sank free throws and Danny Steele connected on a putback in the lane. Freed added two more at the line before TJ Fowler drilled a trey to pull within 23-20 late in the period.
Smith found a much-needed answer for the Mustangs, swishing a 3 and then snatching a steal and attacking for a deuce to push the lead to 28-20 heading into halftime.
“When he gets it going, he’s a dynamic guy,” Deutsch said of Smith. “He can catch and shoot, or take it off the dribble and put pressure on the rim. He’s really good and really dangerous. He made all the guys with him on the floor better tonight. When he plays at that level, we’re really hard to guard.”
Hempstead quickly retained control by opening the second half on a 13-1 run. Smith opened with a baseline trey, then Duax scored on a finger roll in transition. Fens added a pair of jams before Smith rocked the rim to give Hempstead a 51-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Smith didn’t relent, scoring 14 more points in the final frame and adding more rim time with 2:23 to play.
“It was a good pass from Kellen,” Smith said of the huge dunk. “I saw the open lane and I’m just happy I made it. I feel like our team will keep going and could win a state championship this year.”
Cummer led Wahlert off the bench with 18 points. Freed added nine.