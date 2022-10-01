Early on, it looked as though Dubuque Senior was going to provide a bit of a reality check for Davenport West.

But the Falcons didn’t flinch — even against the team that had beaten them five straight times by an average of 38 points. Surprising West remained unbeaten at 6-0 with a 28-10 win over Senior Friday at Dalzell Field.

