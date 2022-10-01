Early on, it looked as though Dubuque Senior was going to provide a bit of a reality check for Davenport West.
But the Falcons didn’t flinch — even against the team that had beaten them five straight times by an average of 38 points. Surprising West remained unbeaten at 6-0 with a 28-10 win over Senior Friday at Dalzell Field.
Senior took an early lead on Noah Roling’s 97-yard interception return for a touchdown, but West took over from there and rarely looked back.
“(West) is undefeated for a reason,” Senior coach D.J. Moore said. “Because they’ve always been able to find a way to win the game that they were in. And it was no different this week. They found a way to win.”
The game opened with a roller coaster of emotions for Senior on its homecoming night.
Marshawn Dukes opened the game with a big kickoff return for the Rams, who lost for the second straight week and fell to 3-3. But Senior mishandled the ball on its first two plays from scrimmage, coughing up an early turnover.
Zane Fellman recovered the fumble for West, setting up the Falcons inside the Rams’ 30-yard line. Roling jumped in front of the Falcons’ intended receiver and cruised nearly the length of the field to put Senior on the board first.
West responded quickly. And emphatically.
The Falcons pulled ahead, 8-7, when Landon Wright got behind Senior’s defense on fourth down and hauled in a 31-yard TD from Brady Hansen, who then surprised the Rams with a quick-snap 2-point conversion run with all of his teammates, except two linemen, spread out.
Devon Sanders Howard was a special teams ace for West. His 52-yard kick return and two long punt returns helped the Falcons control field position early.
Each of West’s five first-half possessions started inside Senior territory.
And West capitalized. Hansen added a 2-yard TD run early in the second quarter to put the Falcons up 15-7.
Senior’s defense once again needed a big play to keep the score close and got one from Dustin Foht. He foiled a Falcons’ scoring threat late in the second quarter by notching Senior’s second interception of Hansen.
Senior’s defense kept up the strong play in the second half. The Rams forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter. Later, Senior’s Marchael Rogers-Marsh sacked Hansen twice on the Falcons’ next set.
Senior took advantage of good field position, and Kyle Konrardy booted a 30-yard field goal to draw the Rams to within 15-10.
But Sanders Howard would strike again. His 69-yard return on the ensuing kick paved the way for Hansen’s second TD pass — a 12-yard laser between Ram defenders, to Michael Garcia, to give West a 21-10 lead. Marvin Neely added a 59-yard TD burst for West to close the scoring.
