Devin Simon knew the game plan.
The hitter behind her in the lineup knew it, all the Cascade players in the dugout and the Cougars fans in the bleachers knew what was coming.
So did the opposing team. There just wasn’t anything they could do to stop it.
Throw a hittable pitch, and Simon was likely to rope it into a gap or over the fence. Try and work around her, and she would gladly accept a free pass to first base — because she knew she wouldn’t be there very long and odds were she was going to eventually cross home plate.
“If she got on first base she was stealing,” said Jason Simon, Devin’s father and the Cougars’ coach. “I didn’t care if the other coach knew. First pitch, player’s taking, she’s stealing. Throw her out if you can.”
Simon, the Telegraph Herald Softball Player of the Year, didn’t spend a whole lot of time at first base this season.
She hit .554 with an on-base percentage of .643 while slugging an astounding 1.125. Of her 62 hits, 37 went for extra bases and she finished with career highs in hits, runs (62), doubles (21), home runs (11), RBIs (40) and stolen bases (42).
“She’s a double, triple, homer, extra-base hit machine,” said Jason Simon, an all-state baseball player and 1997 Cascade grad who later starred at Kirkwood Community College and the University of Northern Iowa while helping the Cascade Reds semipro team to a dominant run in the early 2000s.
When she did end up on first — she had 25 singles, 20 walks and was hit by 10 pitches — she advanced straight to second. She was 42-for-45 on stolen base attempts — a total that ranked third in Class 2A and 13th in the state regardless of classification.
“Every walk, every hit by pitch, every single turns into a double. And many times it also turned into a triple with a delayed steal or straight steal of third, or just reading a ball in the dirt before it actually happens and being able to take the base,” Jason Simon said.
The formula worked for Cascade.
Simon scored 62 runs out of the leadoff spot and the Cougars posted a 27-10 record — their most victories in a season since winning 30 games in 2017. Cascade was ranked in the top 8 in Class 2A for most of the season and was eliminated in the semifinals of a loaded regional bracket.
Despite the ending coming several games earlier than planned, the season itself was a perfect culmination to a five-year high school career that established Simon as one of the area’s top all-around players and an NCAA Division I recruit.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Simon, who moves in at the University of Iowa today and will start the fall softball season with the Hawkeyes in a couple weeks. “It’s definitely changed a lot since I was in eighth grade. You don’t really realize how much you mature and how much even mentally you mature. The game just gets a lot slower and you become more comfortable. But I was really lucky to get the opportunity to play in eighth grade with a good group of seniors and then I think each year has slowly gotten better. Obviously this year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I do still think it was a really good season.”
As good as her senior season was, it really shouldn’t have come as a surprise to those who have been paying attention.
Simon finished her five-year career hitting .474 (202-for-426) while scoring 196 runs, driving in 125 and stealing 133 bases in 139 attempts. She ended with exactly 50 doubles, 28 home runs and 17 triples.
She also saw time in the pitching circle, posting a 5-2 record with two saves and a 2.19 earned run average over 48 innings. She struck out 26 and walked 25.
She is a three-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state selection and has been a first-team choice the last two years. She is a five-time TH All-Area selection and earned first-team honors each of the previous three seasons. She was a second-team pick as a freshman in 2020.
She attributed playing softball year-round to her steady rise.
“You become a lot more comfortable with the game and your body and whatnot, but I think it was really important to keep going out for travel ball and keep playing the game whenever I could, even though I was in basketball and track and all the offseason stuff for that, too,” she said. “Just being able to still go out and play softball really helped to develop my game.”
That meant playing with the Expos travel softball team, which includes at least three TH All-Area first-team selections and last season’s Player of the Year. It means practices at indoor facilities in Dubuque at least once a week throughout the winter and other individual work at the Weber Center in Cascade.
She also trains for quickness and agility with Small Town Speed’s Ben Hildebrandt and works out with Quad Cities-based hitting coach Trey Hannam.
She played for the Cougars’ ranked basketball team and won a basketful of state medals for the track team, specializing in hurdles and sprints.
“She’s put in a ton of work and obviously the work you put in exudes the confidence that a player of that caliber shows on the field,” Jason Simon said. “She’s different in the fact that she puts in a lot of work when no one’s looking. It’s not magic. It’s the work she puts in and she deserves everything that she’s earned.”
Simon burst onto the tri-state softball scene as an eighth-grader on a fairly veteran Cascade squad in 2019. She batted .416 that season, scoring 43 runs, driving in 17 and stealing 26 bases.
Her numbers dipped slightly during the pandemic-stricken 2020 season, but she still hit .391 and scored 12 runs in 15 games.
And then a nightmarish sophomore year of high school dawned.
Simon broke her ankle in the fall, missed virtually the entire basketball season and still wasn’t 100 percent by the time the track and field season rolled around in the spring.
She was finally healthy for softball, but fractured her wrist two-thirds of the way through the season.
“I had to wrap my arm up in a big, I don’t even know what it was. It looked hilarious. Like they do in football,” she said.
Simon was limited to just a pinch-runner role to close out the season after hitting .416. She scored 43 runs and stole 19 bases that year.
But it was a dose of adversity.
“It’s super tough. You try not to show a lot of disappointment to the team and still show up and encourage them. But secretly on the inside, it’s super hard to just watch everyone else play something that you really care about,” she said. “Luckily, I just kept reminding myself that I had two more years left and it wasn’t the end of the world. But it was definitely one of the more challenging experiences.”
Throughout her first few seasons, Simon was the type who pored over the box scores and obsessed over her batting average. She felt the pressure of expectations, both self-imposed and those from the outside.
“I had a problem with just putting a lot of pressure on myself, thinking about what people would say about me and having all these high expectations,” she said. “But then you eventually learn that it doesn’t really matter and nobody cares. Just being comfortable in that environment and not worrying about other people is what really changed.
“My eighth grade and freshman year were probably the worst. I would just worry myself sick about if I had a bad game, or I would just get so into it that that’s all I could think about. I based my whole mood on it. As I grew, obviously I matured and realized that that’s not a healthy way to do it.”
And as she grew, she got better and those numbers naturally improved.
Over her final two seasons with the Cougars, she went 110-for-208 (.529), scored 110 runs and drove in 72, and tallied 20 home runs, 26 doubles and 14 RBIs. She was also 81-for-84 on the basepaths.
The difference in her level of play was obvious, although the reason was more difficult for outsiders to see.
It all begins with a postgame debriefing at the kitchen counter with dad.
“And then as soon as I left the kitchen counter I would just forget everything about that game, whether it be good or bad,” she said. “I would try not to ride the peaks and valleys. So, after that conversation, just let it go and just kind of forget about it for a while. Realize that it’s just a sport, it’s not my whole life, and I think that really helped a lot.”
Dad agrees.
“The older she got, she didn’t press as much. This year especially,” Jason Simon said. “This year, she didn’t look at her batting average one time. That hasn’t always been the case and I think this year she took the pressure off herself and let herself play the way she’s trained to, and I think the results are there because of it.”