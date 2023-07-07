We’ll never know how long it may have gone.
For North Fayette Valley, though, it couldn’t end soon enough.
Class 3A No. 3-ranked Dubuque Wahlert erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning before their Region 7 quarterfinal game with the visiting Tiger Hawks was called via the mercy rule, 13-1, on Thursday at Wahlert High School.
The Golden Eagles sent 12 hitters to the plate in the merry-go-round frame. Before North Fayette Valley could record an out, nine runs crossed home and the game mercifully ended.
“Nine runs with nobody out,” Wahlert head coach Tyler Lang said. “It’s good to get production one through nine. If we continue to hit like that, we’re gonna be tough to beat.”
In the third inning alone, eight Golden Eagles delivered hits. Ruth Tauber, Julia Roth, Anna Roling, Sadie Schultz and Bailey Welu collected doubles, while Addison Klein singled twice in the frame.
“There was a lot of fun, a lot of cheering,” Welu said. “That was definitely a fun inning for us.”
Tauber set the tone at the top of lineup, tripling in her first at bat, and capping it with a two-run double. She finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
“I try and do that every game,” Tauber said. “My teammates are as loud as they can be and I want to provide for them every time. That’s exactly what happened tonight.”
Addison Klein was also a perfect 3-for-3, and Welu and Kylie Sieverding each finished 2-for-2 in Wahlert’s 13-hit attack. Roth allowed one run and struck out six over three innings to tie teammate Tierani Teslow for a team best 11th win in the circle.
The Golden Eagles (29-8) will host Waukon on Saturday in a regional semifinal.
North Fayette Valley bowed out at 19-14.
Wahlert recently claimed the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division title against predominately 5A competition.
“Playing in the MVC, you see really good pitching night in and night out,” Lang said. “It definitely prepares us for the postseason, dropping down to 3A and playing schools our size. We’re definitely prepared for anything.
Wahlert grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Tauber tripled and later scored on Teslow’s sacrifice fly, but the Tiger Hawks answered with a run in the second.
The Golden Eagles punched back with 12 straight.
“For one of us, it was gonna be our last game, so we knew they’d come ready to play,” Welu said. “We had to combat it, and we just started hitting.”
Wahlert scored three times in the second behind four hits to take a 4-1 advantage. Klein opened with a double and scored on Welu’s RBI single. Sieverding followed with a bunt single, and scored along with Welu on Tauber’s laser single that skipped to the fence.
“We just wanted to come here tonight and take care of business,” Tauber said. “Obviously we’re not gonna take anyone lightly. Maybe we were a little nervous early, but we shook that off, scored nine and got out of here.”
Having only lost one starter from last year’s state quarterfinalist squad, Tauber is prepared to make another run to Fort Dodge.
“We know what we can do, we saw what was possible last year and we want to go even farther this time around,” she said.