Calvin Harris and Jackson Bennett prefer to look on the bright side despite beginning their NCAA Division I baseball careers with challenging medical diagnoses.
The two former Dubuque County all-staters underwent Tommy John surgeries recently after dealing with elbow discomfort during the summer. Both have regained full range of motion, began the rehabilitation process under the watch of their college trainers and could return to the diamond as early as this spring.
“It’s a shock when they say you need Tommy John surgery,” said Harris, a Western Dubuque graduate and a catcher at the University of Mississippi who Perfect Game named the 59th-best incoming freshman in the country. “You never really expect something like that will happen to you, but there are positives that go along with the negatives. Looking at the positives, if I rehab the right way, I’ll come back stronger than I was before it. That’s the way I look at it.”
Bennett also turned his focus to the possibilities at the end of his rehab at Michigan State University. He spent his first two years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids but will have three seasons of eligibility with the Spartans after COVID-19 wiped out nearly all of his sophomore season.
“I’m really excited to see what I can be like when I’m at full strength,” said Bennett, a right-handed pitcher who won a state championship at Dyersville Beckman. “If I can get back to where I was, or potentially even better than I was before I needed the surgery, I could throw as early as this season. I plan to do whatever they need me to do. And I’m really looking forward to getting to that point where I don’t have any doubts in the back of my mind about my elbow.”
Harris suffered elbow discomfort after pitching in Western Dubuque’s first game of the high school season in June. An original MRI did not show a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament, but rather the precursors to the tear that appeared in a second MRI later in the summer.
After surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., in early September, he has been working with Ole Miss trainer Josh Porter, who has extensive experience in rehabbing players who have had Tommy John surgery.
“We just wanted to know for sure what was wrong, and whatever the outcome was, that’s what we were going to do, and we were going to attack it the best way we can,” Harris said. “In a way it was kind of a relief. It’s nice to have a final answer so we could start taking steps forward, instead of just treading water.
“Josh Porter is phenomenal. We had a guy have the surgery back in February, and he’s back throwing off a mound and toward the end of his rehab program. We’re surrounded by really, really good people down here, which makes it a heck of a lot easier to go through this.”
Andrews used a ligament from Harris’ right forearm to repair the UCL. The length of Harris’ ligament was longer than most, enabling Andrews to make the repair stronger and more durable.
Harris began rehab the day after surgery to work on range of motion, and he has since graduated to exercises to regain strength. He hopes to start hitting as early as December and to start throwing in March.
“The thing that has been pretty cool through all of this is the number of texts and phone calls I’ve gotten,” Harris said. “I really appreciate all the support. It means a lot to me.”
Bennett breathed a sigh of relief when he looked at his right wrist after University of Iowa team doctor Brian Wolfe performed his surgery on Aug. 31 in Iowa City. He saw no incision, meaning he required only a slight repair to his elbow rather than a reconstruction.
Wolfe fitted Bennett with an internal brace in a version of the surgery that is roughly five years old. His rehabilitation process will last between five and eight months, rather than the typical 12 to 18 months pitchers require following a full reconstruction.
“It was literally a game-time decision as far as which surgery I would need, because they don’t fully know until they cut you open,” said Bennett, who experienced his elbow discomfort while pitching in a semi-pro game this summer. “They put the dots (to know where to cut) on my wrist before the surgery, just in case they needed to take the tendon from there. Fortunately, mine wasn’t too bad.
“Obviously, I was really happy to see they didn’t need to take the tendon from my wrist. It’s a nine-month difference in terms of recovery, so it was a huge relief. I still have a lot of work ahead of me, but it’s nice to know I can be back earlier than if I had the full reconstruction.”
Bennett expects to have the brace off as early as next week and will be able to start a throwing program later in October.
“I can straighten my arm and do everyday things, which is great,” Bennett said. “A few weeks ago, I couldn’t open a Gatorade bottle with my right hand, I couldn’t type or write or anything. So, I’m gradually getting strength back.
“I’m very fortunate, because the trainers at Michigan State do such a great job. I have a lot of confidence that they’ll get me to a point where I’m stronger than I was before all this happened.”