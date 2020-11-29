IOWA CITY — On paper, the annual Heroes Games between Iowa and Nebraska is every bit a rivalry.
The programs are separated 300 miles apart along Interstate-80 with passionate fan bases who hate the other and love to trash talk the opponent on social media.
On the field? Well, it’s been a little more one-sided.
“We’re always going to take their best shot,” Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta said after the Hawkeyes’ 26-20 victory on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. “We’ve got a target on our back with those guys, they’re always trying to get us.”
Nebraska leads the all-time series by a large margin (29-19-3), and both programs have claimed five national titles — though Nebraska’s first title came 10 years after Iowa’s most recent championship (1960).
But since Nebraska left the Big 12 Conference to join the Big Ten, it has been anything but a rivalry.
The Hawkeyes have won six straight in the series and seven of the last eight. Nebraska won the five meetings prior to that, but only two of those contests came as members of the Big Ten.
Things got a little feisty in postgame press conferences, though. And the non-rivalry rivalry might be heating up.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan took a shot at Nebraska players who were trash-talking during pregame warmups, saying they were likely more focused on growing their mustaches than playing football.
But it was Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz himself who seemed to take the rivalry bait the most.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost mentioned to media that Iowa players were clapping on the sideline while the Huskers’ offense was on the field and that he had said something to game officials. Ferentz was asked about it after the game and went on a rant that was very unlike the usual stoic and modest Ferentz.
Ferentz said he saw offensive lineman Cody Ince clapping encouragement to the defensive players on the field, something he and the other coaches do multiple times throughout the game.
“What the hell are we talking about? It’s stupid, right?” he said. “I have no idea. Plus, I do know this. I saw across the field they had like a little clap routine for third downs or something.
“This is something in 22 years, my 22nd year, I’m not even thinking about that with one exception, I’ll give you a story since we got time. Anyway, I told the officials we told our guys. It’s football. So maybe they need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence. I don’t know.”
Ferentz then related a story about his son Steve, who was a graduate assistant at Central Michigan. At one of their games, two college kids were down in the end zone synchronizing their clapping with the opponent.
“That was funny,” Ferentz said. “Going back to the original topic, I’ve never heard of that. Never heard of that. If a player was on the field doing it, I get that. But what are we talking about? The next thing you know we’re going to be treating this like golf. I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?
“Sorry, no. Sorry.”
Ferentz wasn’t quite done, though. The next reporter to ask a question merely stated that they didn’t know how to follow up that question before a smiling Kirk said: “We should just go home right now. What are we talking about? It’s football, right? It’s football. Are they OK with how I dressed today? Should I be changing my pants, different shirt? What are we talking about?”
Iowa is now 2-0 in trophy games this season and are 18-4 in their last 22 such contests (Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska). The Hawkeyes’ final trophy game this season is Dec. 12 against Wisconsin at Kinnick.
Running room — Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent have been an effective running tandem for the Hawkeyes, and they turned around a sour first-half performance to combine for 129 yards on Friday. But, they needed 35 carries to get there and the Hawkeyes averaged just 2.9 yards per rush as a team.
“It’s always important for us to establish the run, especially this game,” Goodson said. “I think the run set the tone for us to get the ball moving and as we kept running, we kept progressing. We just have to work on finishing drives.”
Goodson finished with 111 yards for his fourth career 100-yard game and his third in the last four games. He carried the ball a career-high 30 times and became the first Hawkeyes running back to tote the ball that many times since Jordan Canzeri rushed 43 times in a 2015 game against Illinois.
“It’s not the usual for me, but I’m OK with it,” Goodson said. “Whatever the coaches want me to do, that’s what I’ll do. If they want me to carry 25-30 times, that’s what I’ll do, or if they just want me to carry it 10-11 times, that’s what I’ll do.”
Sargent finished with just 18 yards on five carries, but became the 11th player in program history to score 20 career rushing touchdowns on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Sargent has run for seven touchdowns this season, including six in the last four games — all victories.
Tight End U — Shaun Beyer showed off his hands early in Friday’s game, leaping and snagging a one-handed grab for a 22-yard catch in the opening quarter.
Beyer, a Cedar Rapids Kennedy product, finished with two receptions for 32 yards. LaPorta finished with a team-leading five receptions for 38 yards.
Force up front — Daviyon Nixon continued his disruptive ways against the Huskers, tallying eight tackles, including three for loss. He entered the game second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss and for the season has 36 tackles, 18 solo, with 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception returned 71 yards for a touchdown, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Punter from Down Under — Freshman punter Tory Taylor continued a strong start to his football career.
Taylor punted two times for 81 yards, including a 35-yard boot on Iowa’s second possession that pinned the Huskers at their own 2-yard line. His other punt was muffed and recovered by Hawkeyes special teamer Terry Roberts.
Taylor, a native of Melbourne, Australia, with a background in Australian rules football, has punted 27 times for an average of 45.1 yards and a long of 61.
Moving up the list — Kicker Keith Duncan moved into the program’s top five for all-time field goals made. Duncan, a consensus all-American last year, connected four times on Saturday and is now 10-for-14 this season, with three of those misses coming from 50 or more yards. Duncan is 48-for-59 in his career and moved past Tom Nichol (45) on the program’s list.