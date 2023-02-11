As one of the few remaining members of Dubuque Wahlert’s state-tournament run two years ago, Emma Donovan has had one season-long goal.
That one goal is Wells Fargo Arena and the Golden Eagles are now just two games away from their second state berth in three years.
“We set the tone from the beginning of the season that that’s where we want to go, and we’ve worked hard everyday pushing toward that goal and tonight proved that we’re ready to go and want to get there,” Donovan said.
Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Wahlert dominated Crestwood, 60-43, in a wire-to-wire 3A Region 7 quarterfinal victory on Saturday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Donovan led the Golden Eagles (16-6) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Though she was one board shy of a double-double, the senior three-year starter corralled her 600th career rebound in the second half on Saturday.
“Being able to be recognized for something that takes a lot of work and effort in the game means a lot,” Donovan said. “I’m glad I hit that achievement this year.”
Maria Freed added 15 points and Claire Lueken 12 for Wahlert, which will host Monticello in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.
Olivia Ollendick had 12 points and Britain Ferrie 11 for Crestwood, which closed its season at 6-16.
Behind Freed’s five points, and four each from Lueken and Emma Donovan, the Golden Eagles shot out to a 14-4 advantage at 4:33 of the first. Freed bookended an impressive opening 8 minutes with seven additional points to close the frame and stake Wahlert to an 18-7 lead after one quarter.
Lueken netted seven of the Golden Eagles’ nine points during a scoring spurt in the second that saw them soar to a 32-13 lead with 3:11 remaining in the half. Freed added her second 3-pointer of the half as Wahlert seized its largest first-half lead, 37-15.
The Golden Eagles continued their trend of prolonged scoring runs with a 12-0 burst to open the second half and all but put the outcome to rest. Freed began the third with her third triple and Donovan chipped in four more points during the spurt.
“It’s always a concern that we don’t want to look past anybody — and we didn’t,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “I was really proud that our kids were ready to play hard and get after it.”
To boot, Wahlert ramped up its defensive prowess, forcing eight Cadet third-quarter turnovers to accompany the eight the Golden Eagles created in the first half.
Wahlert led, 58-27, after three quarters.
“We’ve had games in the past where we kind of settle, and that doesn’t usually end well for us,” Donovan said. “We knew we just had to keep pushing the whole game.”
The Golden Eagles reached a 30-point advantage early in the fourth before the Cadets connected on five late 3-pointers — four from Ollendick — to make the final score more respectable.
As the highest seed in Region 7, Wahlert has the home-court advantage as long as it keeps winning.
“That’s always an advantage when you don’t have to travel,” Spiegler said. “But, again, we’ve got to get ready for the next one.”
