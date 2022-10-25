The Platteville volleyball team began to turn around an up-and-down season on a Thursday night in late September.

The Hillmen squeaked out a five-set victory at Southwest Wisconsin Conference rival River Valley that buoyed their confidence for the most important part of the season. Platteville dropped a pair of matches two days later to traditional Wisconsin powerhouse programs Madison Memorial and Sauk Prairie, but the confidence from that River Valley win sparked an eight-match winning streak and a WIAA Division 2 regional championship that puts them two wins away from a state tournament berth.

