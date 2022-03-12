PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The game was teetering in a big way.
Teetering so far it seemed like Southwestern’s sectional final was just a formality.
Then the Wildcats proved why they were there.
Southwestern dug itself out of a 12-1 deficit just minutes into Saturday’s Division 5 sectional final, roared back to take a halftime lead, and went-toe-to-toe with heavily favored Bangor in the second half in what resulted in a game that will be talked about for ages.
For so many reasons.
A controversial finish sent the game to overtime and the Cardinals controlled the extra frame, denying the Wildcats their first state tournament berth in 34 years, escaping with a 79-74 win at Prairie du Chien High School.
Nate Reiff led Southwestern with 20 points, while Peerson Kephart added 12.
“With all due respect to any team I’ve ever coached, these kids are unbelievable,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “They gave it their all every single practice. It just made every game that much easier. It made driving to practice every night that much easier because, missing my kids, because I got to go spend time with 15 other kids that I love.”
The Wildcats fell into what looked to be an early insurmountable deficit. Bangor controlled every aspect of the game’s first 8 minutes, surging to a 12-1 lead at the 12:16 mark.
Enter Landon Rodgers.
Southwestern’s junior reserve guard provided an instant spark for the Wildcats, knocking down two clutch 3-pointers to get within 13-7.
Six straight points from Reiff pulled Southwestern even at 15-15, as the Wildcats flipped the script and suddenly became the game’s aggressor on both ends of the court.
“We were down 17-1 to Darlington and we fought back,” Nemitz said. “This was not anything that’s new to us. Down 12-1, 17-1, it doesn’t matter. They’re going to continue to fight until the bitter end and they proved that tonight.”
Two buckets from Colson Splinter and a jumper from Jace Mess — who provided another spark off the bench — kept the score deadlocked at 21-all before the Wildcats finally jolted in front.
Playing for the half’s final possession, Splinter received Peerson Kephart’s pass in the corner and calmly stroked a triple to ignite a sea of blue in the bleachers and give his team a 29-23 lead heading into the locker room.
Bangor opened the second half on a 9-2 scoring run and connected on its first 3-pointer of the night to reclaim a 32-31 lead. The Cardinals extended it to 36-31, but this time the Wildcats responded quickly.
“We knew they were gonna come out strong,” Nemitz said. “All good teams, at some point, come out strong. They got a hot start and grabbed the lead back.”
Kephart, who was held to just two first-half points, knocked down two 3-pointers and Rodgers connected on his third of the night to spark a 9-0 run and give the Wildcats a 40-36 lead with 13:09 remaining.
It is March, and the remainder of the game could only be described as madness. The Cardinals grabbed a 54-49 lead and held the lead for nearly 6 minutes, but in contrast to the first half, Southwestern didn’t allow much separation.
Reiff willed his team back to even at 62-all with 1:27 to play with eight straight points. Rodgers converted a free throw and Reiff’s putback surged the Wildcats ahead, 65-62, with 22 seconds left.
“It was back and forth and just big players making big plays,” Nemitz said. “Peerson made big plays; Nate made big plays; Anthony (Martin); Colson, everybody. Landon hit big shots for us tonight.”
Bangor controlled the last possession with 7 seconds to go, down 66-64. A potential game-winning 3-pointer rattled in-and-out, but fell right in the hands of the Cardinals’ Gunner Ellenburg in mid-air.
The basket went in, no question, but whether it beat the buzzer was questionable at best.
After a brief meeting, the officials scored the basket and the madness continued into overtime.
Capitalizing on the buzzer-beating momentum, Bangor led the entirety of the extra frame. The Wildcats cut it to a one-point deficit twice, but couldn’t knock down timely free throws to draw even.
“This is the kind of game these kids from Southwestern should be playing and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Nemitz said.