Despite all the unknowns for the upcoming college basketball season, Luka Garza knew exactly what he wanted to do.
Garza announced Sunday that he will withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and return to the University of Iowa for his senior season. By doing so, he not only elevated the Hawkeyes to potential national championship contender, he also put himself on a list with Michael Jordan.
“It’s been really strange and very difficult, especially with COVID-19, and that added a lot of uncertainty to what I had to decide. But at the end of the day, I felt very confident that I wanted to come back and finish my career at the University of Iowa,” Garza said Sunday in a Zoom call with Iowa media. “Coach (Fran) McCaffery saw something in me that not a lot of other coaches saw, and he took a chance on me. I feel like he’s done so much for me and my career, that it wouldn’t be right not to finish what I started here at the University of Iowa.
“I’m very excited to be back with my teammates and look towards winning a national championship, winning a Big Ten championship. We have big goals in mind, and once we get back on the court we’re going to start getting to work and hopefully we can make some history this year.”
He informed McCaffery of his decision on Friday.
A 6-foot-11 center from Washington D.C., Garza becomes just the fifth player since 1975 to have been named national player of the year by The Sporting News and return to school the next season, joining a list that includes Jordan (1983), Ralph Sampson (1982), Dee Brown (2005) and Tyler Hansbrough (2008).
“I love this place too much to leave it early,” Garza said. “I love the University of Iowa. I love my teammates so much. I just love what has happened to me since I’ve been here. It was the best decision of my life to come to the University of Iowa, and it’s the best decision that I stay.”
Garza started all 31 games as a junior, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds en route to being named a consensus first-team All-American. He was the Big Ten Conference’s player of the year and was named the national player of the year by six different major publications, including Fox and ESPN. He was runner-up for the Associated Press player of the year award.
He was at his best against Iowa’s toughest opponents, averaging 26.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 12 games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. He scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games against ranked opponents, college basketball’s longest such streak over the last 15 years.
Garza is one of only three Big Ten players to record at least 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season. His 16 consecutive Big Ten games with at least 20 points is a program record and is the longest such streak by any Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson’s 16-game stretch in 1987.
After scoring a school-record 740 points last season, Garza needs 558 points to pass Roy Marble as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
McCaffery cited Garza’s leadership and work ethic in elevating him to the level where the NBA isn’t just a dream anymore.
“All of that has separated himself to where a decision like this is necessary and creates this much attention,” McCaffery said. “But for him, it goes back very simply to his role in that locker room, his relationship with his brothers on that team, and I think that bond is really why he ended up making the decision he made. And that, I think, is always something that makes any coach feel great. Not only did somebody of his caliber come to play for me at the University of Iowa, but the most important thing to him is his relationship with his teammates and that they all have a common goal, and that is to do something special. Now we’re looking forward to everything that goes into that: the work, the preparation and then the competition.”
With Garza, optimism abounds around the Hawkeyes program. But there’s no guarantee his senior season will even happen as scheduled.
Iowa recently announced it was suspending workouts for two weeks after three players tested positive for the coronavirus. The status of the basketball season is still up in the air as athletics conferences are altering plans for the college football season.
“I didn’t want to make a decision based on an unknown,” Garza said. “If I would have left based on there (maybe) not being a season and then having to watch the team play without me, I would have been upset and regretted that decision a lot. Whatever happens, I made the right decision and I won’t regret it.”
The Hawkeyes are title contenders with Garza back in the fold. With Jordan Bohannon returning from hip surgery, the Hawkeyes have an odd-sounding seven returning starters this season, including Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Joe Toussaint and Jack Nunge.
“We had a couple practices before we got shut down (in March) and just feeling what that team was like, it felt like it would be something special,” Garza said. “(It felt like) it would be the best team that I’ve ever played for, and possibly one of the best teams Iowa has ever had. I felt strongly that if I were to keep my name in, I would have been drafted. But, at the end of the day I felt that the teams that liked me this year will like me next year, and they’ll like me even more because I’ve put in a lot of work this summer, I’m going to continue to put in work, and I’m always improving my game.
“It was a question that people had, if I could improve my stock anymore. For me that’s not a question.”