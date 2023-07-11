It starts with a single two-out hit.
Maybe a walk. Perhaps an error.
In the blink of an eye, Dubuque Wahlert has transformed an opportunity into multiple runs.
And for the first time in 40 years, a Dubuque softball program has earned consecutive trips to the state tournament.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles collected six two-out hits and scored four runs after there were two outs in the inning — including two in the first — and Wahlert beat No. 11 Solon, 6-1, in the 3A Region 7 final on Tuesday at Wahlert High School.
“That was my favorite inning. First inning,” said Wahlert leadoff hitter Ruth Tauber. “Our first two hitters get out and our 3-4-5 just do the work for us. It doesn’t take two, it takes all.
“That’s why I love this team so much. We can all hit. Even on two outs. We had a lot of two-out rallies tonight.”
Wahlert is making its third trip to Fort Dodge and second consecutive. Dubuque Senior was the last city team to earn back-to-back trips to state with the last of its four consecutive trips in 1983.
“Last year nobody expected us to be there. Obviously your goal is to go down and win it last year, but just taking it all in. The season that we’ve had, the teams we’ve beat and the way we’ve been playing, the goal is to go win it all now,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “First time back to back, third time ever, it’s pretty special and all things considered, they were just 2-28 two seasons ago, so it says a lot about the girls and the way they compete every day and how hard they work.”
Solon pitcher Maddyn Gates became the first pitcher this postseason to retire Tauber, getting a groundout to third to open the bottom of the first. Gates followed that up by inducing a harmless groundout back to the circle from the equally dangerous Julia Roth.
But that’s when the Eagles got going.
Tierani Teslow singled to left, then raced all the way around the bases to score on Anna Roling’s double to the gap in left-center field. Sadie Schultz followed with a run-scoring single to center to give the Eagles a quick 2-0 lead.
“Once that one person gets a hit, I feel like we all have that high adrenaline and we just want to hit and the hits string together,” said Teslow, a senior who recently committed to continue her career at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. “We just kept hitting, and that’s what we did the rest of the game.”
Teslow went 2-for-4 and reached base three times.
Tauber finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the sixth — her 10th of the season. She is now 8-for-9 in the postseason with three triples, two home runs, six runs scored and eight runs driven in.
Roth added an RBI groundout in the second inning and a two-out RBI triple in the fourth. She later scored on an error.
Roth scattered six hits, striking out four and allowing just a single unearned run on Hilary Wilson’s two-out single in the third.
Stellar defense helped the Eagles keep the Spartans at bay.
The first two batters singled in the top of the fifth, and a run was coming home following a passed ball, but catcher Bailey Welu recovered in time to toss the ball to Roth covering the plate and cut the runner down.
“I knew that Bailey was going to hustle to the ball and mostly every time on a passed ball the runner is taking off, so I knew I had to hustle,” Roth said. “Getting that out definitely benefitted us. It saved a run and it was the final out of the inning.”
Welu made another big play in the top of the seventh with a runner on second, sprinting toward the home dugout and diving to catch a foul ball for the second out.
“She works hard. When she plays for something she plays hard and that was a great play,” Tauber said. “When she caught that, I knew this game was wraps. Make a play like that, it’s over.”