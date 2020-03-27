News in your town

Cuba City coach Petitgoue win AP coach of the year

MLB: Twinbills? Winter windup? Baseball's 2020 could be creative

Prep football: Harris named 3A player of the year

Sports in brief: Kopech to start in Triple-A

MLB ballparks will remain eerily empty on 'opening day'

Sports briefs: US Justice Department: Don't treat trans athletes as girls

TH Athlete of Week: Schockemoehl cracks exclusive list at Wahlert

Olympians face uncertainty with Tokyo delay because of virus

Girls prep soccer: Duccini back at home as Mustangs coach

Local golf courses open with public safety in mind

College basketball: Dayton's Toppin named AP's player of the year, Iowa's Garza 2nd

Brady to Tampa only tip of NFL's changing landscape

Roth finds silver lining: Dubuque native helps USA Hockey claim world title

College athletics: UW-P hires new athletic director

Sports briefs: Packers commit $1.5M to fight against coronavirus

All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed

Virtual race a real success for bored NASCAR

USHL: Saints alumnus conquers another level, signs NHL deal

TH Boys Basketball Coach of Year: Cuba City legend guides team to unbeaten campaign

Final Four stardom not always followed by long NBA career

Sports briefs: Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again

Jays' Shapiro expects 4-week spring training before season

U.S. Olympic leader takes cautious stance regarding postponement of Tokyo Games

NBA's Adam Silver seeking answers, which are in short supply

A look back at Olympics that never were: 1916, '40 and '44

Biggest tourney upsets? NC State's '83 title run hard to top

Twilight Time: Long-lost Rod Serling baseball comedy on deck

Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market

2019-20 TH All-Area Boys Basketball Team

College hockey: Fighting Saints grads making impact at Division I level

Sports briefs: World hockey championships canceled amid pandemic

Marble Madness! Obscure sports rule in coronavirus pandemic

Olympic pushback: U.S. track joins swimming, urges Tokyo delay

Lolo Jones to AP: IOC should shift gears, postpone Olympics

TH Sports Coming Events

Smith named new UD women's basketball coach

Beckman's Keegan named TH Player of the Year