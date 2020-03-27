Platteville senior Sami Martin received Wisconsin Associated Press third team all-state honors on Thursday night.
The AP all-state teams include all five divisions, so Martin was regarded as one of the top 15 players in Wisconsin this season.
The Hillmen’s 6-foot-2 star forward averaged 17.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game in leading the Hillmen to a 26-0 record, a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship, fourth straight regional championship and second trip to the Wisconsin state tournament in program history.
Martin — who will play on a full-ride scholarship at Bradley University — was named the SWC Player of the Year for the second straight season and earned all-SWC first team accolades in four consecutive seasons.
Mineral Point senior Nicole Johnson and Prairie du Chien sophomore Lily Krahn received all-state honorable mention.