For the third consecutive summer, the Key West Ramblers finished with the best winning percentage on the local semi-pro baseball circuit.
That dominance didn’t necessarily carry over to the money rounds of tournament play, however.
Key West and Zwingle tied with three tournament championships apiece, but nine different teams won at least one title — the most since eight different teams won titles during the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign — across the 14 tournaments held between May and September.
Key West claimed six tournaments last season, five in 2021 and went a full calendar year without losing a tournament before falling in the 2022 Rickardsville tournament.
“There was a lot of balance in the league this year,” Rickardsville manager Lenny TeKippe said Sunday after his team earned a 7-6 victory over Bellevue for the season-ending Bernard Tournament championship and its first title of the summer. “A lot of teams won one this year, and, luckily, we were one of them. There just wasn’t a dominant team this year, so everybody had a chance every tournament.”
Key West went 29-7 for an .806 winning percentage to edge Zwingle (26-11, .703) for the distinction of having the winningest season. Key West still managed the best tournament winning percentage at .750 by going 15-5, with Zwingle again second at .696 by going 16-7, according to statistics compiled by Worthington general manager and Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame president Gary Langel.
In all, 13 of the 20 teams that took the diamond this summer finished with records of .500 or better. They included the Dubuque Packers (33-16, .673), Balltown (21-14, .600), Farley (28-20, .583), Cascade (22-16, .577), Peosta (19-15, .559), Epworth (21-17, .553), Bellevue (17-16, .515), Worthington (19-19, .500) and Cedar Rapids (8-8). The Cascade Legends went 3-1 and Bellevue Past went 1-1 in tournament play only.
Key West went 14-2 to win the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League’s regular-season title by two games over the Packers but didn’t win their first tournament until early August and the EIHL playoffs. In a matter of eight days, they also won titles at Peosta and Pleasant Grove.
Zwingle, which finished in a three-way tie with Farley and the Packers for the Prairie League regular-season title at 10-4, won three of the first five tournaments this summer. The Suns won at Bellevue, Farley and their own tournament.
The Packers and Balltown also won multiple championships, barely. Dubuque won the season-opening tournament at Holy Cross, Balltown won at Dyersville, and the two teams split the Prairie League playoff title after officials decided to cancel the championship due to excessive heat after playing the semifinals earlier in the day.
The four other tournament champions included Cascade at Worthington, Worthington at Rickardsville, Epworth in its own tournament after expanding it from four to eight teams, and Peosta at Cascade. Peosta ended perhaps the most-surprising tournament run of the summer by defeating the Cascade Legends, comprised of former Cascade Reds standouts, in the final.
The parity carried over to the MVP voting this season, as 14 different players earned top honors and none repeated. Two tournaments named co-MVPs, and the EIHL and Prairie League playoffs do not vote on one.
The list of MVPs included Zwingle’s Maguire Fitzgerald, Max Hansen and David Janes, Dubuque’s Gavin Guns and Jakob Kirman, Worthington’s Lane Kramer and Tyson Tucker, Key West’s Brett LaMere and Ethan Hefel, Cascade’s Bryce Simon, Epworth’s Cole Perrenoud, Peosta’s Nolan Baumhover, Balltown’s Charlie Jaeger and Rickardsville’s Mitch Pomeroy.
That marked the most different MVP recipients since 2019, when Bellevue’s Chas Kueter won two and nine other players won one apiece. Key West’s Anthony Ruden dominated the MVP voting from 2020-22, winning 11 in that span.
The area semi-pro schedule included 300 games this season.