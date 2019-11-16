The first season in the Illinois 8-man Football Association for River Ridge (Ill.) can’t be considered anything other than a success.
In the 14-team postseason field, the Wildcats reached the final four before bowing out to second-seeded Polo, 64-20, in the state semfinals on Friday night in Polo, Ill.
The Marcos (11-0) advanced to the state championship game at Monmouth College next Friday night, while the Wildcats closed their season at 8-4.
Polo took an 18-0 lead with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter and pushed it to 24-6, but River Ridge answered and cut the deficit to 24-20 with 6:28 until halftime. However, the Marcos scored 40 unanswered points the rest of the way to seal it.
Black Hawk/Warren 34, Lourdes Academy 7 — At Middleton, Wis.: The Warriors (13-0) never trailed and then pulled away from Lourdes Academy in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal, and the defending state champions will look to defend their crown at Camp Randall Stadium next week.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 93, Washington University 81 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks (2-0) used a 29-17 spurt in the fourth quarter to break a tie game, led by a game-high 20 points from Macenzie Kraemer and 18 points from Riley Eckhart.
UW-Platteville 78, Fontbonne 29 — At Platteville, Wis.: Morgan Horstman led a balanced Pioneers attack with 15 points, Taylor Gilbert added 10 off the bench, and Platteville (3-0) cruised.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St. Thomas 3, Dubuque 1 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Darby Hawtrey had 14 kills, Kate Messino added 36 assists and Grace Strawser 30 digs, but the Spartans (22-11) closed their season in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships with a 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13 loss to St. Thomas (30-4) late Thursday night.