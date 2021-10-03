Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea made his Milwaukee Brewers pitching debut Saturday night, eating up six innings in relief at Los Angeles.
Rea allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out five. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, but did not factor decision when the Brewers lost, 8-3. Milwaukee trailed, 3-1, when starter Corbin Burnes left the game after two innings.
The Brewers called up Rea from Triple-A Nashville for the final five games of the regular season to eat innings as Milwaukee prepared for the National League Divisional Series. He landed the promotion when reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand punching a wall after his team celebrated its National League Central title last Sunday.
Rea will not be a part of the postseason roster.
Rea, 31, began this season in Japan but returned to the United States in July to be closer to family, then signed a minor league deal with the Brewers. In seven games with the Sounds, he posted a 4-2 record, 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of work.
But, in four Triple-A starts during the month of September, Rea went 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.
Rea went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs last season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami.
Rea struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer — with the Cubs last summer.
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award in 2019 after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego organization, with the brief exception a 2016 trade to the Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.