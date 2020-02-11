The streak continues for the Cuba City boys basketball team.
Brayden Dailey scored a game-high 29 points, Jack Misky finished with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double, and the Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Cubans hammered Platteville, 90-64, on Monday in Cuba City, Wis.
The win improves Cuba City to 17-0 with five games left in the regular season. The Cubans lead fourth-ranked Darlington in the SWAL standings by one game, having handed the Redbirds their only loss of the season.
Dailey pulled down nine rebounds for Cuba City, which took a 49-29 lead into halftime. Jesse Martin led the Hillmen with 12 points.
Potosi 63, Southwestern 47 —At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nick Edge finished with 18 points to lead the Chieftains past the Wildcats.
Senior, Hempstead both drop in poll — Following its second loss of the season last week, Dubuque Senior (14-2) fell three spots in the Iowa Class 4A poll to No. 7, with rankings released by the Associated Press on Monday. Also in 4A, Dubuque Hempstead (14-4) fell from No. 9 to a tie for 10th with Indianola.
Dyersville Beckman (15-4) maintained its No. 7 rank in Class 2A.
Bellevue Marquette 56, Cedar Valley Christian 48 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carson Michels scored a game-high 26 points to rally the Mohawks (5-15) to victory.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 58, Cedar Valley Christian 8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tori Michel scored 17 points, Mirand Peters finished with 13 and Ellie O’Brien and Holly Kramer added 10 apiece as the Mohawks (19-1) capped an undefeated run through the Tri Rivers East Conference at 12-0.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 32, Pecatonica 22 — At Hanover, Ill.: Claire Wienen led the co-op with nine points as River Ridge/Scales Mound advanced in the Illinois Class 1A regional opener.