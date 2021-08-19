Jake Brosius counted his blessings Tuesday evening.
In the final month before he heads off to Coe College to begin his next chapter, Brosius lived an absolute baseball dream and developed friendships that will last a lifetime.
It started when he helped Dubuque Wahlert reach the summer state championship game for the first time in program history. And it wrapped up Tuesday, when the Dubuque County Minutemen played in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., before running out of pitching in a 9-1 defeat to Honolulu, Hawaii.
“It’s been such a special journey,” Brosius said. “I know not many people get the opportunity to make history with two different teams in a matter of a month. But it was so cool to be a part of the first Wahlert team to play for a state championship, and it was just as cool to be a part of a Legion team that’s gone the farthest it’s ever gone.”
Brosius didn’t want to say goodbye to his 16 teammates or the coaches who shared the past two weeks of a magical Legion run with him.
Who could blame him?
The Minutmen lived and breathed baseball on the road — first in Hastings, Neb., for a 5-0 run to the Mid-South Regional championship, then to Omaha for their flight to North Carolina and finally wrapping up at the historic — yet soggy — Keeter Stadium in Shelby. They expected to be home in Epworth by the early afternoon on Wednesday.
The Minutemen came together in short order from all six of the high schools in Dubuque County before steamrolling their way to the state championship in Ames back in May. None of the schools sent more than four players to a squad head coach Ronnie Kramer and assistants Jeff Nadermann, Gavin Nadermann, Dylan Kramer and Dennis Jaeger quickly developed into champions.
It’s not easy turning long-time rivals into teammates with only a few practices.
“We’re all pretty much brothers now,” Brosius said. “Spending the last two weeks together, we’ve gotten to know each other really well. It’s so important to make these kind of relationships through baseball, even if it’s right before you head off to college.
“It means so much to me to get to know all of these guys I’ve been playing against for these past how many years. It’s just a great group of guys, and I know we’ll be friends forever.”
Brosius joined Aaron Savary, Landon Stoll and Garrett Kadolph in participating in the runs for both Wahlert and the Minutemen. Michael Garrett, Trey Schaber and Logan Runde helped Hempstead reach the state tournament for the second straight year before shifting gears and joining the Legion team. (Runde won two games on the mound at the Mid-South Regional but couldn’t make the trip to Shelby because it conflicted with the start of Iowa Western Community College.)
Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth, Logan Burchard and Nick Offerman saw their high school season end in absolute heartbreak with a one-run loss in the substate final, while Cascade’s Eli Green and Ted Weber bowed out with a district final loss to arch-rival Beckman.
The Minutemen from Dubuque Senior — Cole Smith, Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser — as well as Western Dubuque’s Sawyer and Tucker Nauman savored the opportunity to play for a winner after finishing under .500 during the high school season. Senior’s Ben Hefel played a key role in Dubuque County winning the state championship, but season-ending surgery prevented the Winona State University commit from rejoining the Minutemen for the postseason run.
“These past two weeks have been pretty dang fun, I will say that,” Smith, the Mid-South Regional MVP and a Southeastern Community College commit, said Tuesday night. “The memories we made in Hastings and out here in North Carolina will last a lifetime. I’ll never forget celebrating together with these guys, and I’ll never forget tonight, even though we lost. It was just an incredible time.”
Dubuque County finished with a 15-2 record, with the lone losses at the hands of Beverly, Mass., in the opening round of pool play in Shelby and to Honolulu in the semifinals. The Minutemen hammered defending champion Idaho Falls on Saturday and earned a dramatic, 3-2, victory over Midland, Mich., on Sunday to clinch the program’s first semifinal berth in its second World Series berth.
But there was plenty of adversity, starting in Hastings. The Minutemen had to rally late to win their first-round game against Grand Junction, Colo., then survived a late-inning scare against the tournament hosts before knocking off the regional favorites — Cabot, Ark., — twice to return to Shelby for the first time since 2018.
“Our backs were pretty much against the wall, 24/7, down here because we lost that first game against Massachusetts,” Smith said. “So we were basically facing elimination from Day 1 down here, but we were able to fight back and make it to the semifinals. We kind of got punched in the face a few times these last two weeks, but we never stopped fighting. I think that adversity will make us appreciate these last two weeks all the more.”
Along the way, the Minutemen gained plenty of fans — and not just within the confines of Dubuque County. Their Twitter feed — @DBQLegionBall — blew up with admiration and congratulations from baseball fans across Iowa, their Mid-South Regional opponents and new acquaintances in Shelby.
Even ESPN play-by-play man Mike Gleason raved about the boys from Dubuque County during his broadcasts. And he kept going back to conversations with Ronnie Kramer in the hotel lobby, even while broadcasting games not involving the Minutemen.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of guys, because they handled everything with so much class and battled the whole time,” Ronnie Kramer said. “This trip has been quite an experience. It’s tough to be gone from home for two straight weeks and be scattered all over the place.
“Some of them even had to learn how to do laundry for the first time. And the guys who are going into college had to do a lot of their orientations online, and some of them missed their move-in dates — which is such an important part of the college experience, because it’s where you meet a lot of new friends. But they never complained, and they handled everything so professionally.”
It’s been an absolute baseball dream. And those friendships will last a lifetime.