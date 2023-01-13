BELLEVUE, Iowa — Many were the result of relentless pressure.
Others were self-inflicted.
Either way, Bellevue continued to capitalize.
The Comets took advantage of turnover-plagued Beckman Catholic and continued to string together sustained scoring runs on the offensive end en route to a 54-36 victory in the schools’ inaugural matchup as River Valley Conference foes on Friday at Bellevue High School.
Kalesia DeShaw led Bellevue (8-4, 5-2 RVC) with 15 points, Catherinne Dunne added 12 and Ka’Lynn DeShaw had 11.
“After the Cascade game, we knew we just had to play really hard tonight, and we brought the energy, so it feels really good,” Kalesia DeShaw said regarding her team’s hard-fought defeat to rival Cascade earlier this week.
Reese Osterhaus notched 14 points for Beckman (6-6, 3-4 RVC). Jenna Lansing tallied eight and Shelby Pirc seven.
The Trailblazers were haunted by turnover after turnover all night and because of it, were never able to fall into an offensive rhythm.
Many of those turnovers, however, were the result of a stifling defensive effort from the home Comets.
“We came out with energy, and then in that second quarter it dropped back a little bit, but then we brought it back in the third quarter and carried it all the way until the end,” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said.
The Comets used a 10-0 run that spanned 3 minutes of the first quarter to take a 15-6 lead, sparked by consecutive 3-pointers by Jamie Portz and Dunne.
But Bellevue’s most important ally in the opening 16 minutes of play, was its surrounding — and beneficial — defense. The Comets forced the Trailblazers into 10 first-quarter turnovers, and tacked on seven more in the second.
“I just love getting up on the ball,” Kalesia DeShaw said. “The attitude starts for me and I think it really feeds to the rest of our team.”
Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Kalesia DeShaw and Dunne recorded the first eight points to open the second quarter, each of which came via a Beckman turnover. With just over 2 minutes elapsed in the second stanza, the Comets surged to a 25-8 advantage.
Down, 30-13, in the closing minutes of the first half, Beckman found some momentum heading into halftime with a mini 6-0 run. Osterhaus’ basket with less than a minute left made it 30-19.
Kalesia DeShaw opened the third with seven straight points to extend the lead to 37-19, and Adalynne Leach followed with two free throws to make it a 20-point advantage and quickly thwart the momentum the Trailblazers carried in halftime.
“We knew we didn’t want to give up any more points, and usually I don’t score that much, so when I have the opportunity, I just thrive on it and want to take advantage of it,” Kalesia DeShaw said.
Jess said he hopes his team will play with that same type of intensity when the new conference rivals meet for the second time later this season.
“(Beckman) is good,” Jess said. “They’re well-coached, they’re big, they’re physical, they are a tough team. But when we play with energy, we’re pretty tough, too.”
