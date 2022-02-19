DES MOINES — The match was reminiscent of a state final from two seasons ago.
Unfortunately, this one didn’t go Cascade’s way.
In a match that stirred up memories of Aidan Noonan’s win over three-time state champion Adam Allard in 2020, Brock Morris was tilting his opponent as time was counting down — the same way Noonan prevented Allard from winning a fourth title — but a whistle for a potentially dangerous hold stopped the action with just 4 seconds left.
A late surge wasn’t quite enough against an opponent running out the clock, and Morris was left on the short end of a 3-2 decision against Don Bosco’s top-ranked Caleb Coffin in the Iowa Class 1A state semifinals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
But he will still be standing on the podium tonight.
So will Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (126) and Owen Huehnergarth (195).
“It was an expectation since the start of the season,” Morris said. “Just working my butt off all season. Wouldn’t expect anything less than to be on the podium.”
A freshman ranked third at 106 pounds, Morris’ 3-minute and 26-second pin of North Tama’s No. 8 Case Monat in the quarterfinals clinched his first state medal.
He will wrestle in the consolation semifinals this morning and can finish anywhere between third and eighth.
Beckman’s Huehnergarth reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year, but the finals remained just out of reach after losing a 13-5 major decision to Don Bosco’s top-ranked Carson Tenold in the semifinals.
A fifth-place finisher last year, the fifth-ranked senior can finish as high as third and no lower than sixth.
“I thought I left it a little bit short last year. This year I’m back for it all,” said Huehnergarth, who won a 9-3 decision over Iowa City Regina’s No. 9 Ronan Poynton in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Schmidt lost a 12-0 major decision to West Sioux’s No. 2-ranked Cameron Clark in the semifinals, but beat Pleasantville’s Caleb Cook, 5-0, in the blood round to secure a medal in his second trip to state. He lost a 7-1 decision to Don Bosco’s fifth-ranked Kyler Knaack in the consolation third round and will wrestle for seventh place this morning.
“It’s a dream come true (to be on the medal stand), honestly,” Schmidt said. “Semifinals was a little bit of heartbreak, I didn’t wrestle the way I wanted to. To get a medal, it’s really rewarding and I love it. It’s a dream come true.
“From here out, whatever happens happens. But winning that last match is definitely the goal.”
CLASS 2A
Wyatt Voelker believes he is the most dominant wrestler, not just in Iowa, but in the nation. But, that’s something he said he has to prove on a near constant basis.
He’s been proving it this week.
Voelker, now a four-time state semifinalist, toyed with Ballard’s 11th-ranked Henry Christensen in their quarterfinal match, racking up five first-period takedowns before getting the fall in 1:10.
Voelker, who hasn’t lost since the semifinals of his sophomore season, made it look easy again in the semifinals, winning via technical fall over eighth-ranked CJ Hisler of Webster City, 23-8, to secure his second trip to the finals.
“It’s really fun doing this with my friends and teammates,” Voelker said. “I expected nothing less than to come to this tournament and dominate. That’s my plan, that’s what I’ve been doing.”
He will face second-ranked CJ Carter of Glenwood in tonight’s final.
Teammate Brent Yonkovic, ranked No. 2, faced a 7-4 deficit against Sioux City Heelan’s No. 6 Sir Brandon Watts in their quarterfinal, but escaped with 1:06 left, then added a takedown and two back points in the final 30 seconds to secure a 9-7 victory. The freshman lost a 3-2 decision to third-ranked Logan Arp of South Tama in the semifinals and can still finish as high as third.
The Hawks’ No. 4 Carson Less (120), No. 6 Logan Peyton (152), No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (160), Will Ward (182) and Cameron Geuther (285) lost in the quarterfinals; Less, Logan Peyton, Ward and Geuther rebounded in wrestlebacks to clinch a spot on the podium.
Less, Logan Peyton and Geuther can place anywhere between third and sixth. Ward will wrestle for seventh place today.
Jadyn Peyton, a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist, and Blake Engel (132), a three-time qualifier, suffered their second losses in the consolation second round and were eliminated.