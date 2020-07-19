Tom Wickham no longer looks the part of a 35-year-old, but what the Dubuque tennis legend lacks in youth he more than makes up for in passion and love for the game.
“Yeah, I kind of gave that guy some crap when he told me he just had a birthday and he turned 40,” Tom said Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Open. “I just laughed and said, ‘Try 80.’”
Just days away from his 81st birthday, Tom teamed with his 56-year-old son, John, to compete in the men’s 35 doubles competition at the MVO. While tournament participants are lower amidst the coronavirus pandemic and players had to be brought down age divisions, there’s also not many players Tom’s age competing these days.
And he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“I hope not,” he said. “It’s fun and the doctor says it’s a good idea to be active. I play about three or four times a week. During the winter down in Florida, I play even more. I’m blessed to be able to still play. I’ve never had any trouble with my legs and that’s been a big reason why. That’s pretty good. Any leg injuries may have slowed me down a while ago.”
Having won 130 championship trophies and more than 90 finalist trophies throughout his career, the United States Tennis Association Hall of Famer has also captured nearly 20 MVO titles throughout the years. Tom believes he’s played in more than 40 of the 52 years the tournament has existed.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” said John, who resides in Portland, Ore. “He’s an iron man. I’m playing singles and doubles this year and I’m like, ‘I can’t do this dad.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m doing it. What are you complaining about?’ He absolutely loves it.”
When it came to match time, Tom held his own quite well against his younger opponents. While no spring chicken, he hung in there just fine during the middle of the afternoon on a day when the heat index topped 100.
“You know, he doesn’t move as fast as he used to, but when he gets set he can place the ball pretty dang well,” John said. “His serves, they’re exactly where we talk about. I tell the guys that if he wants it over there, it’s going there. If he’s dropping it into that spot, it’s dropping there. He places the ball very well.”
It certainly took some getting used to playing the younger competition.
“I hit a nice lob over his head, a good amount over his head and he jumped right up and hit it back at me,” Tom said. “Guys in my age division don’t do that.”
While they played in a national tournament together in California last year, this was Tom and John’s first time teaming together at the MVO.
“He has three brothers living in this area but couldn’t get any of them to play with him,” Tom said with a laugh. “That’s why I’m here. But it’s fun. There’s not many 75s able to play anymore, especially in this heat, so I’ll take what I can. They may move a little faster than I do, but it’s still a good time.”
Tom and Brenda Wickham shared their love for the game with their eight children over many years, and it’s paid dividends.
“He’s a smart man,” John said. “He basically taught eight kids how to play tennis, and that takes a lot of patience and a lot of time when you could be playing yourself. But, I think it was an investment for him because now he gets to play into his 80s with his family, and that’s the best. Playing with your family is what it’s all about.”
Dubuque’s Greg Frommelt and Luke Less won the 35 doubles title.
• The semifinals are set for the men’s open singles bracket at 9 a.m. this morning, with the final scheduled for noon, all at Wahlert. Rami Scheetz (Cedar Rapids) will meet David Dileo (Iowa City) and Trent Schneider (North Liberty) squares off with Hayden Brauer (Valley Center, Kan.).
• Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Milica Veselinovic won her third consecutive women’s open singles championship, collecting the $500 cash prize with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, victory over Robins, Iowa, native Heather Fleming.
• Wes Brackey, of Fort Myers, Fla., won the men’s 45 singles title over Alan Reed of Urbandale, Iowa, by injury withdrawal.
• Jack VonKampen, from Atkins, Iowa, scored a pair of victories to capture the NTRP men’s 3.5 singles crown.
• Late on Friday night, B.J. and Heather Fleming of Robins, Iowa, captured the mixed open doubles championship with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, duo of Jonathan Lansing and Shelby Cook.
Also, in mixed 45 doubles, James Moldenhauer and Hempstead girls tennis coach Sara Loetscher won the title over Asbury’s David Hash and Cedar Rapids’ Lori Koberg, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.