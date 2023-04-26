Inspired play from the fourth line and a pair of goals by Max Montes kept the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season alive on Tuesday night.
Shawn O’Donnell and Brayden Morrison contributed a goal and an assist each, and Gavin Cornforth added an assist to lead the fourth-line charge in a 5-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers in Game 2 of their best-of-3 USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the Resch Center.
The teams, who have split their previous 10 meetings this season, square off tonight. The winner advances to play top-seeded Chicago in the second round this weekend.
“We were trusting each other to make plays and we kept our feet moving all night long,” Morrison said of his linemates. “That led to some success at the other end of the ice. Obviously, it feels great to get the boys going with some energy by putting the puck in the back of the net. It was awesome to see that momentum carry over to the next shift for the other guys and ultimately have us come out of here with a really big win.
“The last two games, we’ve played to our strengths. We have to stick to the game plan we had (Tuesday) and manage pucks (tonight). If we do that, we’ll have a successful night.”
Dubuque finished with a 31-23 advantage in shots on goal to even the series after a 4-1 loss Monday in Green Bay. The Saints went 2-for-4 with the man-advantage and stopped the Gamblers’ lone power play.
“The guys played well. I loved their mentality since the end of the game (Monday) night,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We put it behind us. We played really well (Monday), and sometimes you play really well and lose. The guys knew that, if they kept doing what we were doing, we’d be fine. That’s a credit to the group.
“We did a better job of getting to the net and burying second-chance opportunities. That’s how you have to score goals this time of year. We made some really nice plays, but you have to be greasy around the net to score in the playoffs. It added a few more layers to our game and builds confidence within the group.”
The Saints needed just 24 seconds to capitalize on the game’s first power play and seize the early momentum, which translated into a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Raimonds Vitolins hooked Ryan St. Louis from behind to take away a scoring opportunity at the 5:11 mark to put the Saints on the man-advantage.
Green Bay had a chance to clear the zone, but Owen Michaels made a play at the blue line to keep it in for Ryan St. Louis before making a bee line to the net front. St. Louis sent a cross-ice pass to Theo Wallberg, who walked the puck in along the left wing and centered for a Michaels deflection. Michaels’ attempt found Montes at the right side of the net for an easy tap-in goal and his first of the playoffs.
“We built off the momentum we had from (Monday) night,” Montes said. “Honestly, I think we played a really good game (Monday), but the chances didn’t go our way. Tonight, we brought the same game but we were more confident. It was a must-win game, and all the boys knew that. We put everything on the line.
“That was huge to get up, 3-0, in the first period, and we played the rest of the game really well.”
The Saints went on the power play again more than 3 minutes later, when James Duerr delivered a dangerous hit on Lucas St. Louis below the goal line. Dubuque didn’t convert, but the momentum stayed on their side and led to Morrison’s first playoff goal and a 2-0 lead at the 11:27 mark.
Morrison blocked a Carter Rose shot in his own end to spring a 3-on-2 the other way. From the right wing, Cornforth centered a pass for a well-covered O’Donnell, who did not get a shot off. But Morrison followed the play and backhanded a shot from a sharp angle in the right circle into a vacated net behind goalie Kristoffer Eberly.
With 64 seconds remaining in the period, Ryan St. Louis received a penalty shot opportunity after Rose hooked him from behind on a clean breakaway. Eberly denied St. Louis, but the Saints’ leading scorer intercepted a clearing attempt on the ensuing faceoff to set up a third goal just 10 seconds later.
Ryan St. Louis quickly moved the puck across ice to Owen Michaels on the left wing, and Michaels found James Reeder on the backdoor. Eberly made a stellar leg-pad save on the initial shot, but Reeder collected his own rebound and tapped it into a wide-open net for his first playoff goal.
“Last night, they came back on us, so any lead we had, we were hoping to extend it,” Reeder said. “It was especially important to get one in the last minute so we could take a little more momentum into the second period.
“This was a huge win for us, a good way to bounce back after (Monday) night’s loss. Hopefully we can do the same (tonight).”
Vitolins got the Gamblers on the board just 32 seconds into the middle frame. Barrett Hall centered a pass from below the goal line to Vitolins, who wired a one-timer past Marcus Brannman from the right circle for his second goal of the series. Former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz recorded a secondary assist.
Then, Vitolins won a battle during a goal-mouth scramble at the 6:50 mark to jam the puck past Brannman and pull Green Bay within 3-2. Hall and Jimmy Clark picked up the assists.
O’Donnell regained a two-goal lead with his first playoff goal at the 9:14 mark. He forced a turnover along the right-wing wall to set up a Morrison shot from the slot. Eberly made a leg save on the original shot, but O’Donnell pushed it just far enough across the goal line that defenseman Artyom Levshunov couldn’t prevent a goal. Video replay confirmed the call on the ice.
O’Donnell scored a goal for the first time since a scary accident Feb. 17 in Youngstown left him with a 60-stitch gash from his cheek to between his eyebrows. He missed a month of action and has played just 10 games since.
“We were talking on the bench that we needed a way to slow them down and get the game back on our side,” O’Donnell said. “I’m just glad I was able to help the guys out in that situation. This was the first time I was able to get on the scoresheet since the injury, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Coming in clutch, that’s all that matters.
“Our line really embraced our role tonight. We were able to counterattack well off our defensive zone work and bury our chances offensively.”
Montes struck again on the power play at the 19:03 mark of the period to extend the lead to 5-2. After being dumped to the ice by defenseman Jacob Martin, he regained his footing at the top of the blue paint and slammed home a centering pass from Michaels. Ryan St. Louis picked up a secondary assist after defensemen Max Burkholder and Wallberg moved the puck around the perimeter.
“At the start of the second, they had those quick goals, but the main focus for us was trying to stay calm,” Montes said. “We just had to keep playing our game the way we did in the first period. We had to keep it simple, get pucks in behind them and force their defensemen to make mistakes.
“After they scored those two goals, we got back in that rhythm and got back to our game. O.D. scored a really nice goal, and Mikes made a really nice play to me to get us that power play goal. It was important for us to come back from those two goals and build on our confidence for (tonight.)”
Tonight’s game will decide a back-and-forth season series between the Saints and Gamblers.
Dubuque and Green Bay split their eight-game season series, with the Gamblers holding a 19-18 edge in goals. Both teams went 3-1 at home.
