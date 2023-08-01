The IMCA Late Model points chase at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway appears headed for a photo finish.
Eric Pollard picked up his third feature win of the season to pull even with points leader Luke Merfeld on Sunday night, when the Julien Dubuque Classic closed the Dubuque County Fair.
Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, trailed Dubuque’s Merfeld by 11 points entering the night and won after starting third. Merfeld dropped eight spots to take 12th. Both drivers have 277 points, 20 clear of Dubuque’s Ron Klein, with four nights of weekly racing remaining before the season championships on Aug. 27.
Recommended for you
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan finished second, while the top five also included Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa; Jason Udelhofen, of Potosi, Wis.; and Klein in the 25-lap main event.
Jason Schueller jumped two spots from his starting spot to win a 20-lap IMCA Modified feature at Dubuque for the first time this season. Zane DeVilbiss, of Farmington, N.M., charged eight spots to take second, while Freeport, Ill., drivers Joe Huenefeld and Jamie Pfeiffer went 3-4, and the top two in points — Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger and Dustin Wilwert — ran fifth and sixth. Freiburger gained one point on Wilwert and has a 299-273 lead, with Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, sitting third with 265 points.
Lee Kinsella earned his second IMCA Stock Car feature win of the season and first since opening night on May 21 by jumping one spot from his starting position in the 12-lap feature. He entered the night second in points, just three behind Jerry Miles, the Bernard, Iowa, driver who finished fifth. When the dust settled, Kinsella took a 281-280 lead on Miles, with Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque, in third with 265 points.
Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa, took second in the feature, followed by Evens and Jadin Ruf, of Darlington, Wis.
Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, earned his first IMCA SportMod feature of the season by denying points leader Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., of a fifth win this season. Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, finished third in the 15-lap race, followed by Shaine Bennett, of Mineral Point, Wis.; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill. Franzen opened the night in ninth place in the season points standings and moved up one spot, while Roth added five points to lead on Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa. Becker finished seventh on Sunday night and trails Roth, 298-285.
Andrew Burk, the season points leader in the IMCA Hobby Stock division jumped up two spots from his starting position to win his fifth 15-lap feature in eight weeks of racing at Dubuque this season. The Milan, Ill., driver carried a 20-point lead on Dubuque’s David Crimmins entering the night, and Crimmins did not race.
Burk now holds a 308-283 lead on Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, while Crimmins dropped to sixth.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., finished second in the Hobby Stock feature Sunday night, followed by Lukas Short, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Manny Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.; and Miles in the top five.
Ross Crist defeated fellow Darlington, Wis., driver Josh Chambers to win the 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature race. Mitch Current, of Maquoketa, Iowa, placed third; John W. Campbell, of Dubuque, took fourth; and Bryce Grolbert, of Dodgeville, Wis., finished fifth. Crist became the third winner in four features this season at Dubuque.