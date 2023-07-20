RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — The kids are more than just all right in Worthington this summer.

Behind a youth movement, the Cardinals have become one of the hotter teams in the middle of the semi-pro baseball season. And, on Tuesday night, they handled Farley, 9-4, in the championship game at Rickarsdsville to claim their first tournament title since winning the four-team Placid title two years ago.

