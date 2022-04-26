Dubuque Senior’s Nick Lambe (from left), Western Dubuque’s Brock Carpenter and Carson Burger, and Dubuque Hempstead’s Logan Clarke compete in the 100-meter dash at the Harold Sweet Invitational last week. Dalzell Field will host an Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet on Thursday, May 12.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the track and field state qualifying meet sites and assignments on Monday.
All state qualifying meets will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Qualifiers will advance to the state meet, held May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Those who wish to attend a state qualifying meet will need to purchase a digital ticket through the IHSAA website. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 9.
In Class 4A, six locations have been selected to host qualifiers. Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead will compete at Dalzell Field along with Cedar Falls, Clinton, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Fort Dodge, Johnston, North Scott and Waukee will also host 4A qualifiers.
Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque and West Delaware will travel to Decorah for their 3A qualifier and will be joined by Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Decorah, Independence and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Maquoketa travels to Benton Community for its qualifying meet along with Benton, DeWitt Central, Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Gilbert, Lemars and Mount Pleasant will serve as the six other locations hosting in Class 3A.
Eight locations will host state qualifiers in Class 2A. Dyersville Beckman and Cascade will compete at Monticello along with Anamosa, Camanche, Durant, Monticello, Northeast Goose Lake, Iowa City Regina, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty and Wilton.
Cherokee, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Grundy Center, Osage, Prairie City-Monroe, Ridge View and Treynor have been selected as the other locations in 2A.
Ten sites will host state qualifiers in Class 1A with area schools competing across two separate locations.
Edgewood-Colesburg will compete and host 13 others, including area schools Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley. Central City, Central Elkader, East Buchanan, Lansing Kee, North Linn, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley and West Central will join them.
Lisbon hosts Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette in a 14-team qualifier that also includes Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Waterloo Columbus, Easton Valley, Highland, Iowa Valley, Lone Tree, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, Prince of Peace and Springville.
Audubon, Earlham, Fremont-Mills, Hudson, Lawton-Bronson, Northwood-Kensett, Sigourney and Corydon Wayne also host 1A qualifiers.