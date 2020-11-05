Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A state championship match:
NO. 6 WEST DELAWARE (30-11) vs. NO. 1 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (25-6)
Site: The Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Radio: KMCH-FM 94.7
Livestream: ighsau.org
West Delaware’s stat leaders: Ava Hauser (Sr., 326 kills, 3.5 per set), Carlee Smith (Jr., 984 assists, 9.5 per set), Ella Koloc (Jr., 414 digs, 4.0 per set), Allie Demmer (Soph., 58 blocks), Kayla Felton (Jr., 60 ace serves)
Xavier’s stat leaders: Eve Magill (Sr., 271 kills, 3.1 per set), Jazmine Yamilkoski (Sr., 866 assists, 10.6 per set), Brooklyn Miller (Soph., 278 digs, 3.1 per set), Anika Ivester (Soph., 117 blocks, 1.3 per set), Katy Garrison (Sr., 41 ace serves)
Outlook: West Delaware is making its 13th state tournament appearance and is in the finals for the fourth time in program history. The Hawks are 1-2 all-time in championship matches, finishing as Class 3A runners-up in 2003 and 2006 before winning the 4A title in 2015. ... Xavier is playing in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year and ninth time overall, but this is the first time the Saints have reached the championship match. ... West Delaware opened its state tournament run with a 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 upset of third-seeded Glenwood in Monday’s quarterfinals. The Hawks dispatched seventh-seeded Gilbert, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, in Wednesday’s semifinal. ... Xavier hasn’t yet dropped a set in the state tournament, sweeping eighth-seed Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21, in Monday’s quarterfinals before earning a 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory over 2019 state runner-up Western Dubuque in the semifinals. Xavier had lost to Western Dubuque in last season’s state opener. ... Xavier used a strong presence at the net to knock off Western Dubuque, registering 12 blocks in the victory. Xavier will have a size advantage over most teams. Magill stands 6-foot-5, while Ivester is 6-4. Katy Garrison and Elyse Winter are both 6-1. Hauser, Allie Demmer and Lexi Moyle are West Delaware’s tallest players at 5-10. ... West Delaware has attacking options, though. While Hauser has recorded 16 kills in both state tournament matches, Alivia Schulte led the Hawks with 23 kills in the quarterfinals. Jaci Bries also had 16 kills in Monday’s match.