BELLEVUE, Iowa — For the past 12 years, Cascade has owned the rivalry against River Valley Conference foe Bellevue.
For 32 minutes on Tuesday night, the Comets were within striking distance of that elusive win. But, once again, the Cougars had the answers down the stretch for their 16th straight victory in the series.
Cole McDermott led all scorers with 14 points, and Eli Green added nine points as the Cougars outlasted the Comets, 43-28, at Bellevue High School.
“Coach (Roamn) Hummel and I have been talking about getting things back to the old Cascade way,” Cougars first-year head coach Nate McMullen said. “Playing hard defensively, then take your layups and get your shots when you can.”
From Hall of Famer Al Marshall, to the state-championship leading Jacob Brindle and now to McMullen, the Comets (0-1) just haven’t been able to solve the Cougars (2-0).
“We played really well defensively, and the guards found ways to get us the ball inside for layups,” McDermott said. “Coach Hummel works with us at practice on posting up and holding our spot on the block.”
McDermott scored inside to give Cascade a 12-6 lead with 6:02 to play in the second quarter, but Colby Sieverding’s 3-pointer cut Bellevue’s deficit to 12-11 at the 3:50 mark. That’s the closest the Comets could get, as Green and Cass Hoffman drilled triples to make it 22-15 at halftime.
“We have three bigs that can step out and shoot, and our guards can shoot,” McDermott said. “We have that balance that’s tough for teams to handle.”
Jackson McAleer sank a pair at the free-throw line, then Luke Ruggeberg scored on a backdoor cut to extend the lead to 30-20 with 1:48 to go in the third quarter. McDermott keyed a 13-6 run in the fourth quarter that sealed it for the Cougars, scoring a pair in the paint off of offensive rebounds.
“We always preach that whole time where if you get a turnover, take that and use that,” McMullen said. “That’s how basketball works. A lot of people talk about possessions, but it’s about little runs. Someone goes on a 6-0 run, then someone else goes on a 6-0 run and they even out. Hopefully you can get more runs than anybody else and tonight we played really well.”
Sieverding led the Comets with nine points.