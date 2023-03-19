Miriam Sheehan, of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, set a state record and won five championships at the Iowa Swimming Short Course Championships at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center the last weekend in February.
Sheehan, who represented Puerto Rico at the 2021 Olympic Games and will swim at NCAA powerhouse North Carolina State University in the fall, swam a 51.67 to set the state record in the 100-yard butterfly. She also won the 50 freestyle in 22.49, the 100 freestyle in 48.95, the 100 backstroke in 52.61 and the 200 backstroke in 1:56.34.
Her father and trainer, Jim Sheehan, also posted a pair of top-five finishes at the meet. He took fourth with a 57.08 in the 100 breaststroke and fifth with a 2:08.21 in the 200 breaststroke.
DASH COACHES HONORED
Iowa Swimming recognized DASH as the coaching staff of the year at the Age Group Championships held Feb. 17-19 at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines. The staff is led by Doug Colin.
DASH recorded several top-five performances, including:
In the 10-and-under girls, Piper Marshall took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the 13-14 girls, Adonai Sheehan placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle; Annie Gilligan finished third in the 100 backstroke, fourth in the 200 backstroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle; and Poppy Sickler placed fifth in the 500 freestyle. The quartet of Gilligan, Maisey Duehr, Sheehan and Elyse Cloos took second in the 200 medley and 400 free relays and third in the 200 free relay.
In the 13-14 boys, Jake Dolphin placed second in the 400 individual medley and fifth in the 200 free.
REGIONAL/8U CHAMPIONSHIPS
DASH turned in several top-five swims at the Regional/8-and-Under Championships last month.
In the 8U girls division, Kaylee Leifker won the 25 free, 100 free and 25 backstroke, took second in the 50 backstroke and placed third in the 50 free; Lillian Winter took third in the 25 backstroke; Isla Pattarozzi finished third in the 25 breaststroke; Lilly Gosche took fifth in the 25 and 50 breaststroke; and Piper Schumacher finished fourth in the 50 breaststroke. Leifker, Schumacher, Pattarozzi and Winter won the 100 free and 100 medley relays.
In the 10U girls division, Nora Kurt won the 50 free and took second in the 100 breaststroke; Madeline Fuller placed third in the 50 free; and Ivy Henn won the 50 backstroke. Fuller, Kurt, Henn and Addey King won the 200 free relay. Henn, Fuller, Mia Weitzel and Kurt took second in the 200 medley relay.
In the 11-12 girls division, Ivy Holden won the 100 backstroke, and finished third in the 50 free, 100 free 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly; Emmy Radloff won the 200 I.M., took third in the 200 breaststroke and finished fifth in the 100 free and 50 breaststroke; Lily McFadden took second in the 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke and 200 I.M., finished fourth in the 50 breaststroke and 500 free and took fifth in the 200 free and 100 backstroke; Althea Wilson finished fifth in the 200 backstroke; and Lauren Cloos finished second in the 200 breaststroke. Radloff, Hoden, Cloos and Layken Mialkowski took second in the 200 free relay.
In the 13-14 girls division, Livia Radloff took second in the 1,000 free, fourth in the 200 free, 500 free and 200 backstroke and fifth in the 100 free; Maisey Duehr won the 200 I.M. and took third in the 100 backstroke; and Lily Steines took second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 free. Radloff, Steines, Kaley Beimboom and Taylor Tigges took second in the 200 free relay; and Beimborn, Tigges, Steines and Avery Finnin took second in the 200 medley relay.
In the 15-and-over girls division, Alexandra Sheehan won the 200 free and 200 I.M., took second in the 200 backstroke and finished third in the 100 backstroke; Callie Dolphin took second in the 100 backstroke and 200 I.M.; Kaitlyn Vantiger finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke; Nora Davis took fourth in the 200 I.M.; and Savanna Koch placed fifth in the 100 free. Sheehan, Koch, Ana Konrardy and Adi Finnin placed third in the 200 medley relay.
In the 8-and-under boys division, Luke Beimborn won the 25 free and 25 backstroke and finished second in the 50 free, 100 free and 50 backstroke; and Pierson Hinkle placed third in the 25 backstroke and 50 backstroke, took fourth in the 25 free and placed fifth in the 25 butterfly. Arthur Atwell, Hinkle, Croix Stickney and Beimborn won the 100 free relay; and Isaac Hoover, Calvin Frederiksen, Collin Hemann and Lynden Weber took fifth in the 100 free relay and fifth in the 100 medley relay.
In the 10U boys division, Ben Valentine placed third in the 50 backstroke; and Neal Patel placed fifth in the 50 free, 100 breaststroke, 50 butterfly and 100 I.M. Patel, Luke Beimborn, Arthur Atwell and Calvin Weber took third in the 200 free relay; Cruz Stickney, Pierson Hinkle, Dunovan Brant and Colin Althoff took fourth in the 200 free relay; and Bodyn Rice, Stickney, Patel and Weber took second in the 200 medley relay.
In the 11-12 boys division, Brent Hillary took second in the 200 backstroke and fourth in the 200 free and 100 backstroke; and Lucas Westhoff placed third in the 100 butterfly. Max Heiar, Westhoff, Austin Henn and Hillary took second in the 200 free relay; Alex Phillips, Nicholas DeMotta, Kiefer Kirschbaum and Eli Hoover placed fifth in the 200 free relay; and Hillary, Calvin Stickney, Heiar and Phillips took second in the 200 medley relay.
In the 13-14 division, Cole Marshall won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, took second in the 200 I.M., took third in the 200 backstroke and finished fourth in the 100 free; Jackson Lampe won the 200 butterfly, took second in the 100 backstroke and finished fifth in the 200 backstroke; Rowan Fry won the 200 breaststroke and took third in the 100 breaststroke; Jonah Fry took second in the 500 free and 200 backstroke, took third in the 200 butterfly, placed fourth in the 200 free and finished fifth in the 50 free; Jacob Godel placed third in the 500 free and fifth in the 100 backstroke; and Gavin Wolbers took third in the 100 butterfly. Rowan Fry, Jonah Fry, Marshall and Caden Stickney won the 200 free relay; Marshall, Rowan Fry, Stickney and Lampe won the 200 medley relay; Lampe, Cameron Koch, Wolbers and Gavin Muller finished third in the 200 free relay; and Koch, Wolbers, Muller and Owen Mason placed fifth in the 200 medley relay.
