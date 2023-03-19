10072022-miriamsheehan2-sg.JPG
Olympic swimmer Miriam Sheehan practices at the Dubuque Community Schools Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School last fall. She won four state titles during the last weekend in February.

 Stephen Gassman

Miriam Sheehan, of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, set a state record and won five championships at the Iowa Swimming Short Course Championships at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center the last weekend in February.

Sheehan, who represented Puerto Rico at the 2021 Olympic Games and will swim at NCAA powerhouse North Carolina State University in the fall, swam a 51.67 to set the state record in the 100-yard butterfly. She also won the 50 freestyle in 22.49, the 100 freestyle in 48.95, the 100 backstroke in 52.61 and the 200 backstroke in 1:56.34.

