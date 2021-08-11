Sawyer Nauman dominated in the batter’s box this summer, and Aaron Savary did the same from the pitcher’s mound.
And the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association certainly noticed, naming the duo first-team all-state in Class 3A on Tuesday. Six other area players received recognition from the IHSBCA.
Nauman, a senior first baseman from Western Dubuque, finished in the top 11, regardless of class, in seven different offensive categories this summer. The Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division player of the year ranked third with a .686 on-base percentage, tied for third with 12 home runs, ranked fourth with a 1.140 slugging percentage, tied for sixth with 57 RBIs and with 19 doubles, tied for eighth with 106 total bases and tied for 11th with a .548 batting average.
In 36 games, Nauman went 51-for-93 with 31 walks, 12 hit batsmen and only seven strikeouts. He made only six errors in 271 chances for a .978 fielding percentage.
Savary, a Dubuque Wahlert junior right-hander who recently committed to the University of Iowa, went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66 innings. He tied for the 10th-most innings pitched in the state, regardless of class.
Savary issued just 15 walks, and opponents hit just .136 against him. Savary won three postseason games in leading the Golden Eagles to a Class 3A state runner-up finish. Offensively, he hit .319 (38-for-119), with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs.
Dubuque Hempstead senior outfielder Logan Runde and junior shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer earned second-team accolades in Class 4A after leading the Mustangs to a second consecutive berth in the state tournament. Wahlert senior second baseman Jake Brosius and Maquoketa senior catcher Kannon Coakley made the Class 3A second team, and Cascade senior pitcher Eli Green earned second-team accolades in Class 2A.
Area third-team honorees included Wahlert sophomore catcher Jack Walsh in Class 3A and Maquoketa Valley senior utility man Parker Sternhagen in Class 1A.
Runde batted .414 (48-for-116) with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 40 RBIs, 26 walks, and a .647 slugging percentage while stealing 11 bases in 11 attempts. On the mound, he went 6-1, with a 2.79 ERA, 59 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings and opponents hit .192 against him.
Strohmeyer batted .427, with a school-record 61 hits that tied for eighth in state. In 143 at-bats, he added 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 19 walks and a .636 slugging percentage while stealing 22 bases in 22 attempts.
Brosius batted .378 (54-for-143) with 11 doubles, six triples and 52 RBIs. He set a school record and tied for state lead, regardless of class, with 13 home runs and tied for third in the state with 114 total bases. Brosius also stole 23 bases in 28 attempts.
Coakley batted .486 (52-for-107), with a state-leading 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 39 RBIs, 15 walks, a .813 slugging percentage and a .547 on base percentage.
Green went 6-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. He also batted .314 (27-for-86) with 11 doubles and 16 RBIs.
Walsh batted .381 (43-for-113) with eight doubles, 27 RBIs and 30 walks. On the mound he went 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.
Sternhagen batted .552 (48-for-87) with 15 doubles, two triples, one home run and 21 RBIs. He also went 7-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings of work.
The IHSBCA did not select a Super Team for the second straight season, a result of its annual in-person meeting being postponed by the coronavirus.
The IHSBCA named Pleasant Valley’s Seth Clausen as the captain of the Class 4A all-state team, Marion’s Owen Puk as the captain of the Class 3A team, Van Meter’s Zach Pleggenkuhle as the Class 2A captain and Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Cy Patterson and Blaine Harpenau, of Remsen St. Mary’s, as the Class 1A co-captains.