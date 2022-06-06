DES MOINES — It took five long years, and three doses of heartbreak, before Dyersville Beckman once again played on the perfectly manicured grass at Cownie Soccer Park.
The six consecutive appearances from 2012-2017 was a special run, one that included a pair of state championships, three state finals appearances and a winning streak that reached a record 47 games.
The hope is the 2022 team is the one that sparks another run, even as the players processed the season ending a match too soon with a 2-0 loss to eventual state champion Davenport Assumption in the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday.
“Beckman’s always been kind of a soccer school,” said Owen Huehnergarth, one of eight seniors in the Trailblazers’ starting lineup who grew up during Beckman’s soccer heyday. “We wanted to be here, we thought we were going to be here. We’re still proud of what we got, but we wanted more. It’s tough.
“It just means for the people behind us, it sets a goal. It sets the expectations for the people to come. (Beckman) should just reload every year.”
The Blazers will need to reload a bit after a 16-4 season. They graduated five of their top six points scorers, including 20-goal scorers in twin brothers Logan and Ryan Burchard — who formed a potent forward attack with obvious chemistry. Conner Grover was a steadying force in the midfield, and Mitchell Naber and Lane Kramer brought pressure from the wings.
Max Mullis and Gus Smith were two of the Blazers’ top defenders, along with Huehnergarth.
But there were plenty of returning players who contributed in key roles.
Trent Arens helped control the midfield and will be the team’s top returning scorer after notching four goals and 15 assists this year. Luke Schieltz was the fourth cog on that strong back line along with goalkeeper Hunter Douglas, and Jake Schmidt was often the top forward off the bench and helped provide a spark of energy.
In all, the Blazers will return 11 players who saw action this season.
So, even though the state tournament ended with a loss — to the same program that ended the record winning streak, no less — and it’s impossible to console the departing seniors after coming so close to their ultimate goal and falling short, it’s easy for the Blazers to be optimistic.
“It’s a great feeling, because I have a lot of young kids coming up through the program and that’s great experience for them to get on the field in the state tournament,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “That’s a good lesson for them. They will be working hard to get back next year and it’s a good start.”
Laskowski surely will be ready to get back to work shortly, too.
“For us, being in the semifinals, it’s a triple bonus. We were just thinking about just getting to state,” Laskowski said. “Very emotional year for our team, for myself, and very happy to get to the semifinal game.
“Next year, maybe farther than the semifinals.”
