It would have been easy to look at Western Dubuque’s roster turnover and think the Bobcats would take a step back on the defensive side of the ball this year.
That would have been a mistake.
This WD defense is even better.
Second-seeded Western Dubuque (11-0) enters tonight’s Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against No. 3 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (10-1) allowing just 8.7 points per game. At this point last year, the Bobcats were allowing 15.4 points and were 9-2.
“That’s just the next-man-in mentality,” said linebacker Jake Hosch. “These guys were right there on scout team defense last year … so it’s not the first time they’ve gone against a talented offense.”
Western Dubuque has allowed as many as 20 points in a game just once this season — way back in Week 2. Two-time defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier was the only other team to score at least 14 points against the Bobcats this year.
That is despite graduating most of its defensive line, linebackers and secondary. Only four of the Bobcats’ top 13 tacklers from last season — Hosch, Will Burds, Collin Hogan and Carter Kluesner — returned this year.
“The guys last year were always teaching us,” Burds said. “They knew we were going to have to fill their shoes, so they were constantly giving us pointers. They did a really good job bringing us up.”
They certainly did.
The Bobcats are outscoring opponents, 403-96, after allowing 221 points in 13 games last season.
“The word is dynamic,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “We’re able to be dynamic because of the diversity in those skills (of the players).”
Another solid defensive outing will be needed tonight in order to carry the Bobcats into the state championship game for the second consecutive season.
Lewis Central’s only loss this season was a 14-6 setback at Harlan in Week 7. The Titans won their two playoff games over Oskaloosa and Dallas Center-Grimes by a combined score of 56-0.
Quarterback Bret Kobes is completing 59.7% of his passes (95-for-159) for 1,204 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Thomas Fidone has been his favorite target, hauling in 33 passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bryson Bowman leads the ground attack with 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns, and is averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Brady Miller has run for 702 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We’re going to do everything we can defensively to keep these guys to low points,” Hosch said.
Bryce Ploessl has three of Western Dubuque’s six interceptions on the defensive side and Carter Kluesner has three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Kluesner leads the team with 32 solo tackles and 58 total tackles. He also has 9.5 tackles for loss and shares the team lead with two sacks.
Cameron Kluesner also has two sacks for the Bobcats. Dusty Wille has a team-best 13.5 tackles for loss — 11 solo.
“We’re just a really tight team,” Carter Kluesner said. “We know each other so well and we’ve been playing with each other for so long that we just know where everyone’s going to be at. We just make sure we do our jobs so everyone else can do theirs.”
The Titans defense has intercepted 10 passes, including a team-high three by Jonah Pomrenke. University of Iowa recruit Logan Jones has 8.5 sacks.
“I think the identity of both teams is their defense and I think being able to be dynamic with athletes is something that is going to be the difference in the football game, in my opinion,” Penner said. “It’s going to be hard to score on them. This is very similar to a North Scott team, except Logan Jones. He is a lot to prepare for.”
Lewis Central will be hungry to get a step farther than last season after losing to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals — one win short of the program’s first title game appearance.
The Titans are in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season and are 9-13 in their previous 13 appearances.
Western Dubuque has won 11 straight games dating to last season’s title game, a 34-20 loss to Xavier. The Bobcats are coming off a 29-7 win over North Scott in its quarterfinal, and have outscored their two playoff opponents, 71-17.
Quarterback Calvin Harris is 123-for-182 passing (67.6%) with 1,908 yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 349 yards and 12 touchdowns — including six in two playoff games.
Ben Bryant shouldered the bulk of the load running the ball following Hosch’s late-season injury and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry while leading the team with 822 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 22 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Hosch returned from a three-game absence in last week’s quarterfinal win over North Scott and is full-go for tonight.
Burds has established himself as Harris’ top target with 44 receptions for 820 yards and 14 touchdowns — one off the program-record 15 TDs caught by Drake George last season.
“It would be pretty cool, but I’m not really worried about a record this time of season,” said Burds, who also is a threat on special teams. “We’re one away from getting to the state championship and that’s really all I’m worried about right now.”