A few months from now, Dakota Church believes Tuesday night will be considered a significant building block for the Loras College baseball team and not some sort of aberration.
The Duhawks received national attention by defeating the University of Iowa, 3-1, in the Hawkeyes’ home opener at Duane Banks Field. It marked just the second time in 17 all-time meetings that Loras knocked off the Big Ten Conference school.
“It really shows that we can accomplish anything,” said Church, a senior catcher from Westchester, Ill., who went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored against the Hawkeyes. “Last year, we got a glimpse of it. We knew we had a pretty good ballclub, so coming back this year we had high expectations for ourselves. We have a group of seniors who like to play together and like to play loose, and that’s what we did Tuesday night.
“Beating a program like Iowa is really going to push us to that next level. It’s something we needed. The American Rivers Conference is a really tough conference with a lot of great teams — like Coe and Luther, especially — and hopefully this gives us the confidence that we can pull out a few more wins against great competition.”
Since the inception of the University of Iowa baseball program in 1890, the Hawkeyes have played smaller colleges and universities from the state on a regular basis, according to the school’s media guide. Iowa’s series with Loras began in 1971 and includes seven doubleheaders.
Loras’ only other victory in the series came in 1980, when the Duhawks pulled out an 8-7 decision in the second game of a doubleheader after Iowa took the opener, 8-1. The Hawkeyes finished 31-14 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten that season.
Iowa coach Rick Heller has scheduled the Duhawks three times since taking over the program in 2013 and turning it into a perennial Big Ten contender. The Hawkeyes won the previous 10 meetings in the series prior to Tuesday.
“I can’t thank Rick enough for giving us the opportunity,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “If you ask any of our players, they’ll tell you it’s one of the biggest highlights of their careers to have the opportunity to play a program like that under the lights on a field like that.
“If we played them 100 times, we might beat them a couple of times. But baseball is probably the only sport where a Division III school has a chance of possibly beating a Division I school. If you get a little momentum going, some timely hits and some big defensive plays and good pitching, anything can happen.”
Daniel Rogers singled home Church in the top of the first inning to give the Duhawks an early lead. Two innings later, Loras added two more runs when Max Cullen doubled home Church, and Cullen scored on an error after Dylan Pardoe singled.
“Scoring that first run helped us relax and settle down,” Tebon said. “As soon as we got a couple of runs early, it gave us a little more confidence. We got great pitching, we didn’t give them free bases and we played solid baseball. And Iowa made a few mistakes, and we took advantage of them.”
Davis Pasco kept the Hawkeyes at bay for 6 2/3 innings. The junior right-hander from Huntley, Ill., scattered five hits, struck out three and allowed two walks and a hit batsman.
“I really wasn’t nervous,” said Pasco, who faced Iowa designated hitter Ty Snep in high school. “It kind of calmed me down to see a name in their lineup that I’d faced before.
“Our pitching coach (Aidan Wojciehowski) helped me a lot while I was warming up. He just told me, ‘You deserve this. You’re ready for this. You’ve worked hard. There’s a reason you’re starting. Don’t worry about anything. If we lose, who cares? We’re supposed to lose.’”
The Duhawks committed only one error behind Pasco. He also benefited from stellar defensive plays by Pardoe at second base and Nick Dibenedetto in right field.
“I kind of knew they’d be out in front on my fastball, because they’re used to seeing harder than 83-85 mph,” Pasco said. “So, I tried to get ahead on the fastball and they’d have to adjust to my change-up or slider. I was pretty consistent on the edges of the plate and that kept them off balance. They had a lot of hard-hit balls, but my defense did a great job of making the plays.”
Ethan Peters allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings to earn the save. Iowa’s lone run came in the bottom of the ninth, when Payton Williams singled in Andy Nelson. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Link went 0-for-3 for the Hawkeyes, who fell to 4-3.
“We weren’t very good, and Loras played well tonight,” Heller said. “We’re not taking anything away from their effort. Pasco did a great job of sinking the ball down in the bottom of the zone and we just beat it into the ground all night. For most of the game, they forced us to earn it, and we didn’t hit. It was as simple as that.”
Loras, which opened the season with come-from-behind wins over Augustana and Illinois College on Sunday in Jacksonville, Ill., improved to 3-0. The Duhawks will play four games at Westminster (Mo.) College this weekend.
“When the rankings came out Monday, Augustana was still receiving votes and we got nothing, so a few of us felt like we got slighted,” Pasco said. “But beating Iowa solidifies the fact that we believe we should at least be in the top 25. And it gives us confidence that we can make a run at the end of the year.”
And, for at least one night, the Duhawks enjoyed the national spotlight.
“Division III baseball isn’t as well known as Division I, so it’s nice to be able to go out and show that we have some pretty good ballplayers at this level, too,” Church said. “It was a blast just getting the opportunity to play them. It was unbelievable that they let us come down and use all of their incredible facilities.
“It’s starting to sink in as we’ve been walking around campus the last couple of days. But we can’t be satisfied with that one win. We have to build on it.”