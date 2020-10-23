Brady Griebel continued his dominant senior season with a 29-second victory on Thursday in an Iowa Class 1A cross country state qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways near Cascade.
Griebel finished the 5K course in 16:31 to lead Bellevue to a team title with 56 points, two fewer than runner-up Hudson, which also advanced. The top two teams and top 10 individuals will run at the state meet next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Bellevue’s Payton Griebel finished fourth in 17:34, followed by Sam Dunne in the 14th scoring position, Ben Steinbeck in 16th and Kaden Guenther in 21st.
Cascade finished fourth in the team race but advanced a pair of runners — eighth-place Cole Miller (18:27) and ninth-place Adam Knepper (18:32).
Five area individuals advanced to the girls state meet. Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle took second in 21:07, Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp and Kaylee Koos took fourth and seventh in 21:40 and 22:11, and Bellevue’s Gabby Williamson and Delaney Dunne took eighth and 10th in 22:14 and 22:28.
Hudson and Clinton Prince of Peace advanced in the team race. Cascade took third and Marquette fourth.
The Class 1A qualifier at Clayton Ridge was postponed to this afternoon.
Kruse headed to state — Dyersville Beckman freshman Maria Kruse ran a 20:18.37 to finish third in a Class 2A state qualifying meet in Jesup to punch her ticket for Fort Dodge.
The Trailblazers finished 10th in the girls team race and 14th in the boys team race.