IOWA CITY — The on-field cost of last spring’s pandemic-forced shutdown to the University of Iowa football team might never become fully known.
It did, however, make the Hawkeyes’ return to spring practice that much better.
Iowa closed out its slate of 15 spring practices on Saturday with a controlled scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes had zero spring practices last season because of the coronavirus pandemic and saw the Big Ten Conference initially postpone the fall season until spring before reversing course and getting a condensed league-only season underway in October.
Iowa started the season 0-2, but rebounded to win its final six games. A championship-week matchup at Michigan and the Music City Bowl against Missouri were both canceled because of virus concerns.
“Not having a spring, you can’t teach that through Zoom. You can’t do box drills through Zoom,” linebacker Jack Campbell said. “It’s been very beneficial for everyone, all parties, whether you’re a sixth-year senior — or even seventh I guess with COVID — or a guy who just got here two months ago. Everyone benefited from (spring practice) and came out with the right intent every single day.”
The Hawkeyes were without several key players on Saturday, including top returning receivers Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini. Incumbent quarterback Spencer Petras took the snaps with the first-team offense while Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan took turns leading the second team. Connor Kapisak also got a few snaps running the offense and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Ritter toward the end of the practice.
Petras is currently penciled in as the starter with Padilla and Hogan battling to be the primary backup.
“Spencer’s still got room for improvement and hopefully I’m saying that before his last year here, too. But I think he’s improving for sure,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The other guys are, I don’t want to say closing the gap but are moving into the field of consideration. Alex has finished the second half of spring (where) he’s on that upward trajectory right now and Deuce is trying to figure some things out, but we’ve seen enough from both of those guys to feel good about them and feel good about Connor, too. But right now it’s Spencer, then those two and then Connor.”
Like Iowa’s season last year, Petras started out rocky in his first year as the starter before things started coming together down the stretch. He completed 126 of 220 passes for 1,358 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Three of those picks came in a Week 2 loss to Northwestern.
“Spencer’s progressing very well. I like what he’s doing,” running back Tyler Goodson said. “Everybody has certain things to work on and I feel like he does a good job of working on those things and trying to set himself up to be great for us in the future.”
Goodson and tight end Sam LaPorta were among the top returning skill-position players to provide a flash of what fans should expect this fall.
LaPorta led the team with 26 receptions for 260 yards last fall while Goodson averaged 93.1 rushing yards per game with six touchdowns. He also averaged 9.4 yards on 13 receptions.
Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams also saw action at running back Saturday. Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin figure to lead the backfield, with both Williamses in the mix for playing time.
The first-team offensive line included Jack Plumb moving from right tackle to left and Nick DeJong going from the left side to the right. Kyler Schott (right guard) and Tyler Linderbaum (center) were in their usual positions while redshirt freshmen Mason Richman and Tyler Elsbury split time at left guard.
Rotating in on the first-team defensive line were Noah Shannon, Zach VanValkenburg, Joe Evans, John Waggoner and Louie Stec. VanValkenburg, a fifth-year senior, decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility to return.
“I wanted to be part of the leadership on this team,” he said. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’m just really excited to come back and get to come to Kinnick with some fans this year.”
Linebackers Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs return, along with defensive backs Matt Hankins, Kaevon Merriwether, Jack Koerner, Riley Moss, Dane Belton, Quinn Schulte and Terry Roberts.
The Hawkeyes are scheduled to open the season and Big Ten Conference play on Sept. 4 at home against Indiana. Iowa plays at Iowa State in Week 2 before Kent State and Colorado State visit Kinnick to close out the non-conference slate.